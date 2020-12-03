Select Page

Video Entertainment Brands Relying More on Digital Ad Spend As Competition Intensifies

December 3, 2020 Video Entertainment Brands Relying More on Digital Ad Spend As Competition Intensifies

Zenith Video Entertainment Brand Ad Spend Nov2020In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on global ad spend almost across the board, video entertainment ad spend appears to have weathered the storm better than some, per a new report [download page] from Zenith Media.

Estimates from the report show that video entertainment brand advertising is expected to remain steady, decreasing by just 0.2% this year across the 10 markets analyzed. This compares favorably to the 8.7% loss the total ad market is expected to incur for these same global markets. Zenith attributes video entertainment brands’ ad spend to their ability to remain strong during this time of increased customer demand, a larger supply of content available, and competition among video brands.

An earlier forecast from Zenith found that digital will account for a little more than half of all global ad spend this year. While video entertainment brands already spend more than half their advertising dollars on digital (53% in 2019), advertisers have dedicated an even larger portion (57%) of spend towards digital formats this year after out-of-home and cinema advertising plummeted due to the pandemic.

Looking specifically at the US and UK market, online video brands have increased their advertising budgets significantly. In 2019, US online video brands saw a 142% increase in advertising budget, compared to the 15% increase by pay-TV brands. The difference in spending increases was not quite as dramatic in the UK, but remains notable. Online video platforms increased their ad spend by 79% last year, while traditional TV brands only hiked their ad spend by 34%.

The future is not as bright for video entertainment ad spend, however. Zenith expects to see no growth in the market in 2021 and only minimal (1.3%) growth in 2022, underperforming the wider advertising market. At the same time, by 2022 video entertainment brands’ ad spend is expected to be slightly (1.2%) higher than it was last year, while overall advertising spend is forecast to still be 0.6% lower than it was in 2019.

About the Data: Findings are based on analysis of ad spending in 10 markets: Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and US which collectively account for 57% of global adspend.

Related

US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 What Are the Top-Spending Industries in Digital Video? More Than Half of Global Ad Spend Forecast to Be Spent on Digital Media This Year Beauty Shoppers Are Relying More on Social Media for Product Information Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Here’s How COVID-19 Is Expected to Impact Global Ad Spending This Year The Duopoly Is Expected to Outpace TV in Global Ad Revenues This Year US Hispanics Spend As Much Time Listening to Digital Audio as They Do Watching Digital Video US Online Media Spend in 2019 and the Outlook for 2020 Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This