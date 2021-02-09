Select Page

US Households Amass More SVOD Subscriptions

February 9, 2021 US Households Amass More SVOD Subscriptions

Kantar Share of New Streaming Subscribers by Service Feb2021Last year was another good year for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. Recent data from Kantar finds that by the end of 2020 there were 233 million video streaming subscriptions in the US.

While a lot of the growth of SVOD services in 2020 can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent effect of people spending more time watching TV and streaming videos than they had before, there is also growth when it comes to the number of SVOD services US households are subscribing to. At the start of 2020, households subscribed to an average of 3.1 SVOD services. By the end of the year, that average had risen to 3.5.

With an array of new SVOD services appearing over the past 12-18 months, viewers have a wealth of choices to add to their SVOD bundles. At least part of the appeal is the unique content each service provides, with 29% of new subscribers saying they are drawn to services because of specific titles. Given that the draw of original content has long been a factor for streaming customers, SVOD services have clearly benefited from the library of original shows that they commissioned before the pandemic.

Overall, it appears that Disney+ acquired the largest share of new subscribers for the year, accounting for 18.3% of new subscribers. Following Disney+ are three of the other “Big 5” streaming services, namely Prime Video, Hulu (paid version) and Netflix which grabbed 17%, 13.2% and 12.5% share of total US new subscribers, respectively.

Making its debut in May, HBO Max ended the year with 12% share of new subscribers. Warner Brother’s decision in late 2020 to release all 2021 films simultaneously in cinemas and on the service no doubt attributed to HBO Max accounting for an outsized 19.2% of all new US SVOD subscribers in Q4 2020.

For its part, Peacock’s paid service accounted for 4.4% share of new paying SVOD subscribers in Q4. Peacock’s results give weight to the idea that consumers are open to ad-supported streaming video services, as Kantar reports that only 35% of Peacock users subscribe to their premium/ad-free service.

For further quarterly details, read more here.

Related

SVOD at About 1 in 8 Live TV Viewing Minutes Dual Pay-TV & SVOD Subscriber Households Continue to Grow Nearly 8 in 10 US Households Now Use SVOD Services US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 One-Quarter of TV Time is Now Spent Streaming Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] The “Big 5” Streaming Services Accounted for 83% of OTT Streaming Hours in April More Than 3 in 4 Broadband Households Now Subscribe to An OTT Streaming Service Around 1 in 5 Adults Ages 18-44 Subscribe to a vMVPD Service The Big 4 Dominate Streaming Video Time. What Can New Entrants Do?

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This