Shoppers Say Visual UGC is Influential in Their Purchase Behavior

Consumers find reviews a useful resource when they are considering purchasing a product, and with more shoppers including their own photos and videos as part of their review, brands are likely to benefit. A report [download page] from Bazaarvoice finds that 62% of shoppers are more likely to buy a product if they can view customer photos and videos.

The report also reveals that 78% of global shoppers trust online product reviews, with 4 in 10 (39%) saying they rely most on online shopping reviews for making a faster informed purchase decision.

For the close to two-thirds of shoppers who said they were more likely to purchase a new product online if they are able to see video content from previous customers (in addition to photos), the largest share (24%) said this was the case because the video might highlight something that wasn’t obvious. About one-fifth (21% share) reasoned that they like to see a product in action before they buy, while others cited reasons such as feeling more confident that the reviews are accurate (17% share), believing it was easier to see the quality of the product (17% share) and thinking it was easier to see the size/fit or color of a product (11%).

Men and women have differing reasons for looking at user-generated video content (UGC), with the top reason for male respondents being they want to see the product in action. Women, on the other hand, preferred video UGC as it may highlight something not otherwise obvious.

As Gen Z are often the ones creating UGC, they are also more likely to find visual UGC important. Indeed, Bazaarvoice’s data shows that the importance of visual UGC decreases alongside the rising age of the shopper.

Furthermore, shoppers say they prefer brands to use real customer photos in their posts on social media as opposed to professional product shots. Not only that, they want to see it more often, with 6 in 10 respondents saying they want to see new visual UGC on a brand’s social media presence at least once a week.

To read more, find the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 8,000 consumers across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US.