Presentation, Explainer Videos Remain Popular

Two-thirds (66.2%) of marketers think that video marketing is time-consuming, according to recent data provided by Biteable. The findings from a survey of close to 700 businesses outline how marketers feel about video marketing, their approaches to it and their idea of what makes a top-performing video.

According to the data, presentation videos were the most popular type of marketing video in 2020, with the largest share (65%) of respondents saying that they made this type. Video ads/promos represented the second most popular (57%) type, while some 47% turned to explainer videos for marketing content.

Producing videos can be challenging, but fortunately, for a plurality (45%) of respondents generating video ideas is only a minor struggle. That said, about one-third (32%) find it a big struggle. Relatedly, two-thirds (66%) of respondents agreed that video marketing is time-consuming, while 4 in 10 (41%) think that it’s complicated.

Indeed, marketers have much to keep in mind when deciding their approach to video marketing. These factors include diversity, which more than two-thirds agree is extremely (39%) or very (26%) important to show in their videos.

Separately, businesses generally feel that custom footage (48%) performs better than animation (30%) or stock footage and imagery (23%).

What Makes a Top Performing Video?

According to respondents, there are a number of qualities to a video that makes it perform well. Here’s a roundup:

Music: The majority of respondents agreed that videos with music (81%) perform better compared to those without (19%).

Voiceover: Respondents agreed that videos with a voiceover (66%) perform better than those without (34%).

Captions: Videos with captions (64%) reportedly perform better than those without (36%).

Text-on-screen: Nearly 8 in 10 (78%) respondents agreed that videos with less text-on-screen perform better than those with more text (22%).

Best Social Platforms for Videos

When it comes to posting marketing videos on social channels, marketers are most likely to post videos to Facebook (75%), and YouTube (70%). Relative newcomer TikTok, whose audience of US adults is growing, is turned to by 28% of respondents.

Interestingly, despite Facebook being the most popular social channel for posting video marketing, it’s not the one that respondents think has the best video ROI. That label goes to YouTube, selected by 35% of respondents, though Facebook is the next-best, as selected by one-quarter (26%).

About the Data: Findings are based on a Q4 2020 survey of 694 businesses.