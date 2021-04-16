Select Page

TV Everywhere Accounts for More Premium Ad Views Than Streaming Services

April 16, 2021 TV Everywhere Accounts for More Premium Ad Views Than Streaming Services

FreeWheel Premium Digital Video Ad Distribution by Platform Apr2021While a lot of attention is given to streaming services and their growing presence in US households, as well as their potential for advertisers, when looking at premium digital video ad views, they fall short of TV Everywhere. This is per a report from FreeWheel, which found that TV Everywhere commanded 40% of total ad views in H2 2020.

That’s not the say that streaming services aren’t holding their own in the advertising arena. In fact, streaming services were only slightly below TV Everywhere in ad view distribution — accounting for 38% of ad views in H2 2020. By comparison, set-top box VoD (14%) and vMVPD (8%) accounted for a much smaller share of ad views for professional rights-managed video content during that time period.

In reviewing current trends with past ones, FreeWheel reveals that during the final quarter of 2012, desktop accounted for the lion’s share of video ad views, with non-desktop devices making up 12% share. Looking ahead eight years to H2 2020, desktop accounted for only 16% of ad views.

CTV has taken over the majority share (62%) of ad views. These ads appear to be fairly effective, with SpotX finding that close to 2 in 5 consumers say they see ads they are interested in on these devices.

Of the array of CTV devices, Roku (43%) and Amazon’s Fire TV (29%) account for the largest share of ad views. Despite global data from Q3 showing that SmartTVs experienced an extraordinary increase in viewing time, in the US these devices only accounted for 7% of ad views during the second half of 2020. This is about the same share of ad views as occurred on gaming consoles (8%), Chromecast (7%) and other devices (6%).

No matter what digital device used, some 55% of viewership consists of live content, while one-third is full episodes and 12% clips.

By Q4 2019, programmatic accounted for about one-quarter (24%) of ad views, which was a noticeable year-over-year increase. Programmatic has maintained that 24% share into H2 2020, with FreeWheel predicting that this share will grow in the future.

Finally, the report found that audience targeted ad views grew by 91% in H2 2020. And, when it comes to segmentation of targeted campaigns, the split is relatively even between behavioral (51%) and demographic (49%) segmentation.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on aggregated and anonymized advertising data collected through the FreeWheel platform. The data set is described as “one of the largest available on the usage and monetization of professional, rights-managed video content worldwide.”

Related

Super Bowl 2021 Data [Updated] Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap As Streaming Grows, Smart TV Viewing Surges Most Streaming Video Viewing Took Place on a TV in H1 Consumers Watched More Retail & Marketing Videos in Q2 US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 The State of Traditional TV: Updated With Q1 2020 Data One-Quarter of TV Time is Now Spent Streaming Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Pay-TV Continues to Lag Streaming Services in Value Perception

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This