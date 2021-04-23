Netflix and YouTube Vie for Teens’ Video Time

Netflix and YouTube continue to compete for the highest share of time teens spend watching video daily, as laid out in new data from Piper Sandler. As well as updates on the popularity of these video platforms, the “Taking Stock With Teens” survey checks in on a range of other preferences among this younger generation.

The Spring 2021 survey of 7,000 teens highlights the latest developments in Netflix and YouTube’s journey over the past five years toward being close competitors for teens’ daily video time.

This latest data finds Netflix to account for an estimated 32% share of teens’ daily video time, ever-so-slightly ahead of YouTube at 31% and seeing the gap between the two platforms narrow even further from last year. Despite Netflix’s share declining from 34% in Fall 2020, last year consumers indicated that the platform was producing the best original content.

This year’s data shows a clear change from 5 years ago when Netflix accounted for some 38% of teens’ video time while YouTube accounted for 23%.

Another key change since Spring 2016 is the decline of Cable TV’s share of teens’ daily viewing, from 26% to just 8%.

Other Highlights

As ever, Amazon is strides ahead as teens’ preferred shopping website (56%), with SHEIN far behind at #2 as cited by 7% share of respondents.

Nike is teens’ top clothing brand (27%), followed by American Eagle (7%), PacSun (6%) and lululemon (4%).

After a period of notable social unrest, racial equality is teens’ top social cause (20%), but they are also concerned by the environment (12%) and Black Lives Matter (6%).

A record 88% of teens own an iPhone as of Spring 2021, up from 85% this time last year. An even greater 9 in 10 said their next phone will be an iPhone.

When it comes to payment methods, the vast majority (83%) of teens use cash, with other methods such as Apple Pay (32%) and PayPal (24%) trailing some way behind.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 7,000 US teens with an average age of 16.1.