Smart TV Viewing Time Continues to Shoot Up

Global time spent streaming video during the first quarter of 2021 increased some 36% over the same quarter last year, with North America seeing modest growth of 18%. This is per Conviva’s latest quarterly State of Streaming report [download page].

In the midst of this growth in viewing time, Smart TVs saw the greatest increase for the quarter — climbing a notable 115% year-over-year (y-o-y). This is compared to the growth in viewing time on other devices such as tablets (43%), desktop (38%), mobile phones (29%), connected TV (CTV) devices (27%) and gaming consoles (14%).

Indeed, big-screen devices (combining Smart TV, CTV devices and gaming consoles) represented the lion’s share of global viewing time during the first quarter, with their share growing. Big-screen devices accounted for 71% of total viewing time in Q1 2020, with that figure rising to 73% this year. Comparatively less viewing time was spent streaming on mobile (11%), desktop (11%) and tablets (5%), all of which maintained the same share of viewing time as the same quarter last year.

In North America, the share of time spent streaming video on big screens was above the global average at 81%, while mobile (8%), desktop (7%) and tablets (4%) accounted for a much smaller share.

Taking a closer look at devices in the big screen category and which ones consumers are using most to stream, Roku accounts for the largest portion of view time at 30% (down from 33% in Q1 2020). In fact, Q4 2020 data from Conviva showed that, on average, viewers spend 33 minutes per play on Roku, second only to Chromecast (which accounted for only a 5% share of viewing time in Q1 2021).

Fire TV (19%) accounted for the next-largest share of time streaming on big screen devices, while Apple TV accounted for 6%.

Of the Smart TVs in the big screen category, Samsung TV accounted for the largest share of viewing time, followed by LG TV, PlayStation and Xbox.

For more information on streaming in Q1, the full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Results are based on an analysis of data primarily from Conviva’s proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in three billion streaming video applications, measuring in excess of 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year.