Social Media Marketers Plan to Up Their Video Use on Major Platforms

More video marketers plan to use Instagram than YouTube this year. This is per the most recent Social Media Marketing Industry Report [download page], which also found that a sizable share of marketers plan to increase their use of video on Instagram in the near future.

Before proceeding, it’s important to point out that the majority (64%) of respondents are from small businesses (1-10 employees), so this report does not necessarily reflect the activities of larger enterprise businesses.

Some 72% of the more than 4,300 marketers surveyed say they plan to increase their use of Instagram videos in the near future, while 71% expect to increase their use of YouTube videos. Two-thirds of marketers also plan to up their use of Facebook video and half (51%) plan to do so on LinkedIn.

Although close to two-thirds (64%) of marketers do not have plans to use TikTok videos in the near future, about 3 in 10 (28%) plan to increase their use of the platform. This is up from the 19% who said the same last year.

When asked to identify the most important video format for their business, the largest share cited native video (42%). Used by half of the respondents, YouTube is the top platform for native video publishing. Facebook (44%) is the second most-used, with LinkedIn (22%) coming in a distant third.

Stories or short-form videos, considered the most important video format by one-third of the marketers surveyed, are almost exclusively the domain of Instagram and Facebook — used by 59% and 53% of respondents, respectively. This is compared to YouTube (22%), LinkedIn (16%) and Twitter (12%) which are used by far fewer marketers for this format of video.

Facebook is also the most used social platform for live video, with 3 in 10 marketers posting videos on the platform. There may be a good reason for marketers to use Facebook for this type of video. Q3 data from last year shows that live video generated the highest organic interactions compared to any other post type on Facebook.

When marketers were asked of which video platforms they were eager to improve their video marketing knowledge, the responses showed a near-even split between YouTube (72%), Instagram (71%) and Facebook (70%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a global survey of 4,394 marketers, the majority of whom work for small businesses (1-10 employees). Close to two-thirds (65%) focus primarily on B2C marketing and about half (51%) are based in the US.