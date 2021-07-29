Majority of US Households Said to be SVOD “Super Stackers”

More Americans are “stacking” subscription video-on-demand services (SVOD). While 84% of internet users have access to at least one content streaming service, more than half (52%) say they have access to three or more, up from 48% last year. This comes from a survey of more than 4,000 US internet users from Ampere Analysis.

Previous Ampere Analysis data shows SVOD contracts currently outnumber the US population by about 10 million. In fact, this more recent survey finds that 3 in 10 (29% of) US households have five or more of these services.

Netflix is the most popular SVOD service, with about 4 in 10 (43%) saying they’ve watched Netflix in the past month. Earlier this year, Comscore found that more than one-third of the top 5 SVoD services’ viewing hours are spent on Netflix. However, Ampere Analysis notes that as people add more subscriptions to their repertoire, the time they spend with each service has decreased.

Original content inspires the stacking of services with 49% saying original content is the reason they subscribe to a platform. This coincides with a report from PwC which found top-notch content and a strong content library contribute to the use of a service.

Quality content isn’t the only driver that inspires subscription stacking. TV viewing is a major part of daily life and contributes to how Americans interact with one another. TV is a social activity, especially since the start of the pandemic. About half (48%) of respondents say watching shows with others in their household is important to them.

Additionally, TV viewing inspires conversation, with 56% of the US internet users surveyed saying the content they view gives them something to talk about with others.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 4,000 US internet users.