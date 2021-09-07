Even with Multitudes of Options, Viewers Find it Hard to Find Good TV Shows to Watch

Whether it be pay-TV, paid streaming video-on-demand services or ad-supported video-on-demand services, people have plenty of choices for finding video content. However, a Q2 survey [download page] from TiVo shows that 6 in 10 adults from the US and Canada say it’s too hard to find good TV or movies to watch.

Being spoiled for choice when it comes to video services may not be all it’s cracked up to be. Not only does a majority of the 4,500 respondents find it difficult to find something good to watch, but 59% also are frustrated with trying to figure out which service has everything they want to watch, while 55% say there are too many video services available today.

Some 46% of respondents complain that they have to hop in and out of multiple apps just to watch TV. This could be why nearly 9 in 10 (88%) are interested in the ability to view, browse and search all their available content across all their current video services, with 35% saying they are extremely interested in this feature.

Currently, only 3 in 10 (31% of) respondents learn about new movies or TV shows to watch through suggestions in their TV channel guide or other menus. Most are still discovering new video content through commercials or ads that run during other TV shows (49%) and through word-of-mouth (43%).

Viewers also go directly to different platforms to learn about new content, most commonly to their SVOD services (41%) or pay-TV service (40%). Fewer look for new movies or TV shows to watch on live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV or Sling (23%) and video on demand from a pay-TV provider (18%).

Recommendations from platforms seem to be driving some engagement, though. Of the respondents who use pay-TV services or SVOD services, when provided a recommendation by the service, they report watching the recommended content 41% and 40% of the time, respectively.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a Q2 2021 survey of 4,500 adults (18+) in the US and Canada.