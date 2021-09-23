Select Page

Almost 6 in 10 US Households Now Subscribe to At Least 2 of the Top 3 Streaming Video Services

September 23, 2021 Almost 6 in 10 US Households Now Subscribe to At Least 2 of the Top 3 Streaming Video Services

LRG SVOD Penetration Rate 2015 2021 Sept2021The percentage of US households that have a subscription to one of the top 3 subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services is holding steady at 78%, the same as it was last year. In its latest annual survey on SVOD subscriptions, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) also found that nearly 6 in 10 of US households have more than one SVOD service.

Of the 2,000 households surveyed for the report, some 58% say they subscribe to more than one of the top 3 SVOD services Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. The percentage of households with more than one of these SVOD services continues to rise — increasing from 55% in 2020, 51% in 2019 and 28% in 2016.

A broader look, which includes 11 additional SVOD services, shows more than 8 in 10 (82% of) US households have at least one SVOD or DTC service. Additionally, more than half (53%) subscribe to three or more of these services. Indeed, the mean number of SVOD or DTC services is 3.1, up from 2.9 last year.

Daily Consumption Plateaus

About 4 in 10 (41% of) adults now stream an SVOD service on a daily basis. This is about on par with those who did so in 2020 (40%), but a good deal higher than those who streamed daily in 2019 (33%) and 2018 (30%).

Younger audiences continue to be the ones who are most likely to be streaming SVOD services on a daily basis. Adults ages 18-44 currently make up two-thirds (67%) of daily SVOD users, with 18-34-year-olds accounting for 41%. This suggests that a full quarter of those who watch daily are ages 35-44.

Non-TV Device Viewing Also Plateauing

Where US adults are watching video appears to have not changed much in the past year. More than half (54%) watch on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets and e-readers) on a daily basis. That’s about the same as in 2020 (55%).

Again, younger adults are more likely to watch video on non-TV devices daily. Some 81% of adults ages 18-34 do so, compared to 59% of those 35-54 and one-quarter of adults ages 55+.

About the Data: “Emerging Video Services 2021 is based on a survey of 2,000 adults age 18+ from throughout the U.S. The survey, conducted in June-July 2021, included a sample of about 1,240 online and about 760 via telephone (including landline and cell phone calls). The overall sample has a statistical margin of error of +/- 2.2%.”

Related

Growth in CTV Penetration and Daily Use Stalls US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2021-2025 Satisfaction High with Streaming Media Services, Lower with ISPs HBO Max Capturing New Video Streaming Subscribers Here’s An Update on Device Penetration in TV Households Report: The US Now Has More Video Streaming Subscriptions Than People Social Networking Platforms’ User Demographics Update 2021 Almost 6 in 10 Watch Ad-Supported Streaming Services Why Subscribe Rather Than Own? Majority of US Youth Report Listening to Podcasts At Least Monthly

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This