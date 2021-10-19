People Are Discovering Streaming Video Content Through A Variety of Sources

About one-third (35%) of consumers say that knowing they can always find something to watch is one of the most influential features of video streaming services. But, how are people discovering streaming video content? Here’s what a survey [download page] from Conviva reveals.



It turns out that many of the adults surveyed — all of whom use social media as well as watch linear and streaming — often stumble onto things to watch. Close to 4 in 10 (38%) say they have discovered streaming content by chance.



Beyond merely happening upon streaming content, about one-third (34%) of respondents say they discovered streaming content by seeing an ad on TV, while one-fifth saw an ad on social media. Indeed, advertising can be particularly effective when it comes to getting the word out about new TV shows or films. About half (49%) of viewers report that they pay attention to ads for shows and movies, and 52% say that the content they recently streamed for the first time was discovered via advertising.



Word-of-mouth (WOM) is also a powerful source for discovering streaming content. Some 6 in 10 (59%) say that a show they recently streamed for the first time was discovered through WOM. Moreover, 3 in 10 say they have discovered streaming content from a recommendation by a friend or family member and, with most WOM being face-to-face, 27% report discovering streaming content from friends talking about it in person.



Some 28% have also discovered streaming content after seeing recommendations on a streaming service. In fact, 2 in 5 (41% of) streaming viewers say they frequently watch what is recommended when they start up the streaming service. And, these recommendations can be spot-on, with close to half (47%) of viewers agreeing that these recommendations are usually very good.



The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a July survey of 2,502 US adults who use social media as well as watch TV or other video content through streaming, and watch linear TV.