Explainer Videos Prove Popular with Content Marketers

With YouTube being the most used social media platform among US adults and TikTok making strides to overtake YouTube in terms of time spent among users, it’s clear that video is a high engagement medium. It’s not too much of a surprise then, that per a survey [SlideShare] from Vidyard and Content Marketing Institute, 9 in 10 (88% of) organizations that use content marketing are using video for these purposes.



The survey of more than 480 marketers — the majority of whom represent B2B or B2B+B2C companies — indicates that many respondents are video veterans. More than one-third (38%) of those who are using videos for content marketing have done so for 1-4 years, while 3 in 10 (29%) have used video for 5-9 years. Only 1 in 10 (9%) appear to be new to the game, claiming to have started using video less than one year ago.

Types of Video Content

Even though a majority (83%) of content marketers who use video (from hereon out: “respondents”) surveyed say video has become more important to their business in the past two years, video is still being outperformed by other content types. While audiences are definitely consuming video, the survey suggests that video may not be their favorite form of content. Some 3 in 10 (29%) respondents say their key audience prefers video over other content, yet, close to half (46%) say that while their audience consumes video, they doesn’t seem to prefer it over other content types.



With video content proving most effective at the beginning of the buyer’s journey, the largest share of videos produced are for the brand awareness stage, with three-quarters of videos being created with the intention of informing (44%) or educating (33%) the audience.



Although respondents are producing a variety of video content for their audiences, how-to or explainer videos are most common, followed by interviews with influencers or subject experts, case studies or customer stories, and branded stories. Fortunately, these same video types are also thought to be the ones garnering the best results in the last 12 months.

Measuring Video Success

Fewer than 1 in 5 (17% of) respondents say their results from video have been excellent, with most (71%) instead saying that the results are average, though meeting expectations. However, this hasn’t dampened respondents’ faith in video as a form of content marketing. Nearly half (44%) say their organizations increased their 2021 video budget over what it was in 2020, with 6 in 10 saying they plan to increase that budget in 2022.



An earlier report from Vidyard found that marketers had difficulty allocating staff and resources to the production of video content, as well as creating engaging, quality content. Even more so, they reported difficulty measuring the impact and ROI of video even though ROI from video was said to be improving.



When it comes to measuring success, many respondents are doing so by looking at the number of views for each video, the number of viewers who follow calls to action, the number of viewers who watch until the end, and the number of shares on social media.



Read the full report here.



About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 486 respondents, 81% of whom are B2B (52%) or B2B and B2C (29%) companies.