Streaming Services Get Followers on Facebook, but Engagement on Instagram

US consumers have increasingly made online video services their default source of TV viewing. Not only do 4 in 10 adults stream video subscription services on a daily basis, but people are following and engaging with streaming services on social platforms. A recent report [download page] from Conviva looks at which social platforms attract the most followers and engagement for the top streaming services.



The report reveals that the top 8 streaming services analyzed — namely Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and CW Seed — had more than 227 million followers across social platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Close to half (47%) of these followers can be found on Facebook, with the remaining share on Instagram (17%), TikTok (15%), YouTube (12%) and Twitter (9%).



Although Facebook garners a far larger portion of followers of the top streaming services accounts than others, most of the engagement with the services happens on Instagram. Of the more than 280 million total engagements analyzed across the 8 streaming services’ combined social platforms, Instagram accounted for fully 81%. By comparison, as the platform with the second-largest share of engagement, Facebook accounted for only 8% share.



This does not change when looking at the wider field of streaming services: Facebook accounts for the largest share (64%) of the audience across the 87 global streaming services’ social accounts analyzed. Likewise, engagement is highest on Instagram (74% share). The trend also extends to streaming TV shows, with Facebook seeing the largest share of total audience and Instagram having the majority of total engagement for TV shows across the social platforms analyzed.



Trailers made up the largest share of content shared by streaming platform accounts on Facebook during the first half of 2021, while streaming TV shows lean towards sharing teasers on the platforms. On Instagram, carousel images are the most popular content type shared by both streaming platform accounts and streaming TV show accounts.



The full report can be found here.

