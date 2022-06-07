Smart TV Viewing Continued its Growth Pattern in Q1

Time spent streaming continues to grow, albeit at a modest pace, per the latest quarterly report [download page] from Conviva. After closing out 2021 with a 7% year-over-year rise, the first quarter of the year saw a 10% gain in viewing time, according to the study.

The fastest year-over-year (y-o-y) growth in viewing time was seen in Asia (+172%). However Conviva notes that due to geopolitical reasons this data set excludes China, so is a smaller base than the other regions (which may contribute to its noisiness). Substantial viewing time increases were also observed in Africa (+55%), Oceania (+50%) and South America (+34%), whereas in the more established markets of Europe (+9%) and North America (+5%), slower growth was recorded.

In all global regions with the exception of Asia, the largest share of viewing time happened on big screens, which includes connected TV (CTV) devices and Smart TVs. Globally, big screens accounted for 77% of viewing time, compared to 11% on mobile, 7% on desktop, and 5% on tablet. Within North America, big screens’ share was even higher, at 83%.

Smart TVs continue to be the standout in terms of viewing time increases, with a 34% increase year-over-year in Q1, more than triple the average across devices. Mobile phone viewing time (+22%) was also up, while tablet (+4%) and connected TV device (-1%) viewing times were close to flat. Finally, viewing time on desktops and gaming consoles both decreased, each by 15%.

Smart TV penetration is also continuing its ascent in the US, per new data from Comscore. The firm notes that 59% of OTT homes had a smart TV as of February 2022, up from 55% in February 2021 and 50% in February 2020. As a result, almost 50 million homes in the US now watch OTT content on a smart TV.

About the Data: Results are based on an analysis of data primarily collected from Conviva’s proprietary Stream Sensor technology “with a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across nearly four billion applications streaming on devices.”