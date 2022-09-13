Log In

More Older Adults Are Watching Video on Non-TV Devices Every Day

September 13, 2022

This article is included in these additional categories: Boomers & Older | Demographics & Audiences | Digital | Mobile Phone | Non-mobile Connected Devices | Video | Youth & Gen X

Almost 6 in 10 (59% of) US adults watch video on non-TV devices – such as mobile phones, home computers, tablets and e-readers – every day, according to the latest data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG). This is up from 54% last year and is more than triple the proportion (18%) from a decade ago.

Not surprisingly, it’s youth who are most apt to watch video every day on a non-TV device: 83% of 18-34-year-olds reported doing so, up from 81% last year. However, there’s been more growth among their older counterparts: 64% of those ages 35-54 watch video on a non-TV device daily, up from 59%, as do 35% of those ages 55 and older (up from 25%).

Watching video on a mobile phone seems particularly popular: half of adults do so every day, which is up from 44% in 2020. In general, this latest report finds that non-TV device and SVOD viewing have increased after stalling last year.

SVOD Penetration Climbs

The proportion of US households that have a subscription to one of the top 3 subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services has risen to 83% in this year’s study, up from 78% last year and the same percentage in 2020.

Among the 1,900 households surveyed for the report, almost two-thirds (64%) say they subscribe to more than one of the top 3 SVOD services – Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. The percentage of households with more than one of these SVOD services continues to climb — increasing from 58% last year, 55% in 2020, 51% in 2019 and 33% 5 years ago, in 2017.

Furthermore, daily viewing of SVODs is also rising: 43% report doing so, up from 41% last year, 40% in 2020, and 29% in 2017.

Finally, when including other streaming video services in the mix, the average number of SVOD/DTC services among all households is 3.6, a significant jump from 3.1 last year. Research from Kantar has also found that stacked subscription behavior is growing.

For more, check out LRG’s release here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June-July survey of 1,900 US adults (18+), including a sample of about 1,265 online and 635 reached via phone.

