More Than Three-Quarters of Video Streaming Takes Place on a Big Screen

A growing number of US adults might be watching TV every day on non-TV devices, but the big screen (OK, the TV – not the movie screen) is where most streaming takes place, according to the latest quarterly report from Conviva covering Q2 2022.

Globally, almost 77% of streaming viewing took place on a big-screen device during Q2, led by Smart TVs (35.3%) and followed by Connected TV devices (34.6%). Another 6.8% share of viewing took place via Gaming Consoles.

Within North America the share of viewing occurring on a big screen was even greater: more than 8 in 10 minutes were spent either using a Smart TV (37.6%), Connected TV Device (37.6%) or Gaming Console (6.9%).

As in past quarters, it was Smart TVs that saw the fastest growth again in viewing time in Q2, up by 31.4% year-over-year. In fact, Smart TVs grew faster than any other device in each region of the world.

Mobile phones were the next-fastest growing device by streaming video viewing time globally – up 23.9% – though in Latin America and Oceania the second-fastest growth rates were posted by Connected TV devices.

Overall, global streaming video viewing time expanded by 14% year-over-year in Q2, and even sustained an increase in the mature North American market (+5%).

In other highlights from the report:

Android TVs were a top-5 device in 5 of the 6 major streaming markets, and registered an 81.9% year-over-year increase in viewing hours.

Viewing hours on Android phones grew more rapidly than on iPhones, and closed the gap in viewing time to near-parity.

Roku continued to be the most popular device for viewing streaming video, at 23.1% share of time globally and 30.5% of big-screen viewing.

Viewing time on gaming consoles declined by double-digits (-11.8%), with the decline most pronounced in North America (-18.8%).

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: Results are based on an analysis of data primarily collected from Conviva’s proprietary Stream Sensor technology “with a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across four billion applications streaming on devices.”