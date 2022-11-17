The Typical Household Has Added Another Video Streaming Subscription over the Past Year

Around 6 months ago, Kantar suggested that the US video streaming market may have reached “peak stacking.” The past couple of quarters have put that idea on ice, though, as stacking has again reached a new high, according to the latest figures.

On average, US households accessed 5.2 video streaming services during the third quarter the year, up from 5.0 in the previous quarter. A year earlier, in Q3 2021, households were accessing an average of 4.2 services; over the past year, then, they’ve added an extra service to the mix.

It’s likely that that service is an ad-supported one, per the latest data. While subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service penetration dipped from the previous quarter, that wasn’t the case for other service types. Paid ad-supported (AVoD) penetration grew by a percentage point to 28% penetration, while free, ad-supported (FAST) service penetration was also up by a percentage point to 24%.

This may be due to cost sensitivities. In fact, the majority of Netflix’s cancellations in Q3 were the result of either wanting to save money or higher prices.

Recent survey results [download page] from Quantilope indicate that US adults are more likely to be considering cutting streaming video service subscriptions such as Netflix and Disney+ to save money than other types of paid services including music streaming.

On the plus side for Netflix, this suggests that its new ad-supported tier will find traction.

