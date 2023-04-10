Where Are Businesses Seeing Opportunities with Video Marketing?

Almost three-quarters of businesses use video marketing as a part of their overall sales and marketing strategy, according to a GoodFirms survey of 920 primarily small (43.6% share) to medium (35.9%) sized companies worldwide.

The research – fielded among businesses in various industries, with IT and Professional Services most heavily represented – found that respondents’ top objectives of an effective video marketing strategy are to increase online engagement (81.2%), brand awareness (74.6%), lead generation (69.6%), and website traffic (62.4%).

Currently, the video content type that the largest portion of respondents are using to promote their brand, product, or services is animation – short video ads or GIFs. Short-form video is the most impactful trend of this year, according to agencies, and marketers also see social video as a key consumer trend. Not surprisingly, the businesses surveyed are most commonly creating videos for social media posts (80.6%), with YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook the most frequently cited platforms for distributing video content.

Meanwhile, other popular types of video content being used by the businesses surveyed include animation – explainer videos (with other research also finding explainers to be commonly used by businesses), video blogs, testimonials, and tutorial videos. Beyond social media posts, businesses are leveraging videos for their content strategy (73%), branding (68.5%) and to embed on their websites (56.1%).

A good script is the most critical element for making a successful video, with about 7 in 10 (70.5% of) respondents saying that this is a key element. Relevance is also important, as almost two-thirds (65.2%) point to knowing the audience as a key factor for video success.

As regards challenges, budget emerges as the top obstacle faced for video marketing, as cited by roughly 6 in 10 (60.9%) respondents. That may explain why video is the the number 1 type of content content marketers would create if more resources were available to them. Perhaps the advent of generative AI will ease those concerns somewhat…

Aside from budget limitations, about half (51.6%) indicate that it’s challenging to create compelling content. Considering that respondents’ top goal of a video marketing strategy is to increase engagement, it’s crucial that video content is engaging and memorable. To achieve this, businesses should focus on understanding their target audiences’ preferences and pain points, and craft a message that resonates with them. By doing so, they can create video content that not only entertains but also informs and inspires their audiences, leading to higher engagement and ultimately, better business outcomes.

For more, check out the full survey results here.