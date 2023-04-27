Smart TVs Said to Account for Half of Streaming TV Viewing

Smart TVs are gaining the upper hand on streaming media devices for OTT TV viewing, according to recently-released research from Aluma Insights. US adult subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) viewers surveyed estimated spending half (50% share) of their streaming TV time watching apps on smart TVs, up from less than a third (31%) in 2015.

By comparison, streaming media players account for less than half as much viewing time, at 21% share, with this down from 27% in 2015.

The results come as smart TV penetration in the US continues to grow, reaching three-quarters of US TV homes last year. Research has also charted a rise in smart TV viewing time around the world.

Interestingly, the use of game consoles for streaming TV viewing appears to have faded in recent years. This year they’re responsible for just 6% share of viewing time, down from 26% in 2015. They’ve now been equalled by mobile devices, which also account for 6% share of streaming TV viewing time. Combined, mobile devices (6%) and PCs (3%) account for as much streaming TV viewing as pay-TV set-top boxes.

Meanwhile, there are – unsurprisingly – some age-related differences in how SVOD viewers choose to watch content. Smart TVs play a greater role, for example, among adults ages 45+ (53% share of viewing time) than among those ages 18-24 (39% share). There’s also a large gap in gaming consoles’ share of viewing time, which is highest among 18-34-year-olds (15%) and virtually non-existent among those ages 65 and older (1%). By contrast, a similar gap is observed for pay-TV set-top boxes, which represent 15% share of viewing time for those ages 65+, compared to 3% for those ages 18-35.

For more, check out the results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of almost 2,000 US household decision-makers who pay for at least one SVOD service.