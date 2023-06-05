US Digital Video Ad Spend to Continue Strong Growth, Powered by CTV and Social Video

Digital video was one of the fastest-growing online advertising segments again last year, and its growth pattern looks set to continue, according to a report [pdf] from the IAB in partnership with Standard Media Index and Advertiser Perceptions. Digital video ad spend is projected to rise by 17% this year to $55.2 billion, representing almost half (47% share) of total TV and video ad spending.

The report comes soon after another forecast suggesting that digital video will overtake traditional TV in viewing time for the first time this year.

Driving growth will be connected TV (CTV) ad spending, which rose by 22% last year and is expected to climb by another 21% this year, faster than the overall rate of growth predicted for digital video. A separate forecast indicates that CTV ad spending rises will offset linear TV ad spending declines in the coming years and will account for 42% of combined CTV and linear TV ad spending in 2027.

In fact, CTV has grown to “must-buy” status, according to an accompanying survey of 320 TV/video buyers at brands and agencies that was included in the report. Almost two-thirds (65%) of those buyers consider CTV a necessity for media plans, a figure that rises to 76% among large media spenders (>$50 million in 2022 media spending).

Funding for increased CTV spending is coming primarily from reallocation from linear TV (37%) and reallocation from other types of digital/mobile video (36%), though for some (31%) it is being sourced from an overall expansion of advertising budgets.

Among those increasing CTV spending this year, almost half (47%) cite its audience targeting capabilities as one of their top 5 reasons for doing so, followed by its ability to reach audiences no longer on linear TV (41%). For those not increasing their investments in CTV, the leading reason given is macroeconomic headwinds.

Meanwhile, another fast-growing digital video segment is social video, which has been cited as the biggest consumer trend by marketers. This year social video ad spending is expected to grow by about 21% to reach $7.5 billion, which would put it at one-third of the size of CTV ad spending ($22.5 billion).

Notably, almost two-thirds (64%) of TV/video buyers agree that creator-driven video can be considered premium, and this rises to 69% among large media spenders. Additionally, 65% of buyers are able to move ad budgets fluidly between creator-driven TV/video content and “Hollywood”-produced TV/video content, and about two-thirds (66%) are using the same performance measurement for both creator and “Hollywood” content.

Looking forward, TV/video buyers are increasingly likely to run ads against a range of video content types this year, ranging from short-form (70% this year vs. 58% last year) to vertical (62% vs. 49%), creator-driven (56% vs. 50%), and “Hollywood”-produced (50% vs. 43%) video.

For more data, including attitudes to unified measurement and attention metrics, check out the full study here.

About the Data: The survey results are based on a survey of 360 TV/video buyers at agencies (60% share) and brands (40% share), with 58% working at large media spenders (2022 media spend >$50 million).