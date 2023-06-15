Log In

FASTs Remain Popular As Video Streaming Subscriptions Subside

June 15, 2023

Subscription fatigue may not be affecting youth, but it may be starting to wear on streaming video viewers. After years of increasing video streaming stacking behavior, a recent report [excerpt download page] from Hub Entertainment Research suggests that the number of video sources used by TV viewers has declined.

In this year’s report viewers ages 16-74 report using an average of 6.4 TV sources – including MVPDs, vMVPDs, SVODs, AVODs, etc. That’s the first decline in 5 years, after the average number of sources doubled from 3.7 in 2019 to 7.4 last year.

Compared to last year, fewer viewers report subscribing to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services (82%, down from 89%) and MVPDs (55%, down from 62%). Compared to these declines, though, FASTs (which have grown in popularity of late) have remained largely stable in usage, with 57% reporting their use, almost on par with the 58% from last year.

Given that stability and the decline of MVPD subscriptions, this year finds more TV viewers ages 16-74 subscribing to or using free streaming services with ads (FASTs) than MVPDs.

Meanwhile, as further evidence of the drop in stacking behavior, this year 43% of respondents said they use 3 or more of the “big 5” SVODs (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+), down from 50% who said the same last year. Additionally, only 27% expect to sign up for a new TV subscription in the next 6 months, down from one-third (33%) who said the same last year.

Finally, the research indicates that a combination of traditional and streaming subscriptions is still the most common bundle of sources among viewers, with 63% reporting subscribing to both. Some 27% subscribe only to streaming sources, up from 9% in 2015, while just 10% subscribe only to traditional sources, down from 37% in 2015.

About the Data: The results are based on a March/April survey of 1,603 US consumers with broadband, ages 16-74, who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week.

