More Households Look to Cut Back on SVOD Service Expenses

Pay-TV cord-cutting has continued to accelerate in the US, largely fueled by concerns over cost. It might be time to start having the same discussion about paid streaming services, if survey results from Aluma Insights are to be trusted.

Indeed, fully 35% of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers surveyed by Aluma say they are spending too much on these services and need to reduce their outlay on them. That represents a significant uptick from last year, when just 25% said the same, and is about double the share from 2020 (17%) and triple the share from 2019 (12%).

Meanwhile, the share of SVOD customers who are open to spending more on these services has fallen all the way down from 24% in 2019 to 5% this year, while the percentage who feel their spending is about right has dropped from 67% last year to 60% this year.

The results come at a time when research shows that free, ad-supported streaming services (FASTs) are remaining popular while streaming service subscriptions subside. With subscriptions in general under threat and households having added video services at a rapid clip, “US demand for such services is largely exhausted,” according to the analysis from Aluma Insights.

Once again, cost seems to be the blame, as it is the leading reason behind service cancellations and presumably explains the rise of FASTs.

The analysis also notes that with home broadband penetration rising to about 9 in 10 US households, only around 10% of households are left to be served, and it will be some time before that occurs. More encouragingly for providers, “inter-network SVOD bundles that combine services from competitive operators and offer subscribers a discount to standalone pricing, are finally attracting the interest they deserve.” The irony is of course that so-called “super bundles” will start to look more like pay-TV services…

About the Data: The results are based on annual surveys of more than 1,500 US adult SVOD buyers, including 1,756 in April 2023.