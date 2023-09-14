Log In

Exclusive Content Proves A Big Draw for SVOD Subscriptions

September 14, 2023

Streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) is the most preferred source of video-based entertainment, according to recent research from Ipsos. Asked to rank 7 media by preference, the US adults surveyed gave SVOD an average ranking of 1.9, ahead of live TV (2.5) and ad-supported video-on-demand (3.2).

Bringing up the rear were influencer-created content (5.2) and video game streams (5.3), though both performed higher than average among the Gen Z adults and Millennials surveyed.

When examining SVOD subscription drivers, the study finds that exclusive content is the most frequently cited, by half (50%) of the respondents. The result brings to mind a recent report from Hub Entertainment Research, which found a growing proportion of TV viewers signing up for a service in order to watch a specific show.

Interestingly, the second-most commonly cited SVOD subscription driver was an ad-free experience, as noted by almost half (46%) of respondents. This comes on the heels of research indicating that most viewers would prefer to save $4-$5 by watching ads than to choose an ad-free option even if it costs them that much more per month.

By contrast, fewer are driven to subscribe to SVODs by product bundles (22%), social trends (16%) or kid-friendly options (15%).

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 1,207 US adults (18+).

