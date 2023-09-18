4 Points About the State of Streaming

Americans spent more time last year watching connected TV (CTV) and online video (combined) than they did watching linear TV, according to a State of Streaming presentation [download page] from Comscore. With the number of CTV hours watched growing by 21% year-over-year in May and more than doubling from 3 years earlier, the presentation details some key trends within the streaming landscape.

Here are 4 takeaways from the report.

1. Cord-Cutters Abound in CTV Homes

CTV households are now more likely to feature cord-cutters than traditional TV subscribers, per the report. As of May, cord-cutters represented 44% share of CTV homes, up from 39% in the year-earlier period, and greater than the 41% that were traditional TV subscribers. (The remaining 14% were cord-nevers.)

The 41% of CTV homes in May that were traditional TV subscribers was down from 48% last year and 51% the year prior.

As a result of these changes, digital and CTV have overtaken linear TV in share of total TV hours watched. That milestone occurred in early 2021, and has slowly built to favor the digital channels, although Comscore notes that “linear strength lives on post pandemic despite [the] shift to digital.”

2. Almost 3 in 4 US Homes Stream on CTV

The number of homes and people in the US who stream video on CTV devices continues to expand. Some 81% of total WiFi homes in the US were streaming on CTV as of May, up by 2% year-over-year, while close to three-quarters (73%) of total US homes streamed on CTV, up by 4%.

As such, some 238 million people in the US were streaming on CTV devices as of May, reflecting a 4 million rise from May 2022.

On average, households are spending 22.3 days a month streaming on CTV, up by 8 days from the year-earlier period. (Separate research also confirms the consistent rise in CTV viewing.)

Meanwhile, smart TVs continue to be the favored devices for CTV streaming. The Comscore data indicates that 74.5 million US households streamed CTV content on a smart TV in May, up by 23% from May 2021. Additionally, that 74.5 million exceeded the number watching on streaming boxes/sticks (64 million, up by 2% from May 2021) and on gaming consoles (43.5 million, up by 18%).

Recent research suggests that smart TVs account for half of streaming TV viewing time.

3. YouTube Overtakes Netflix

Households are subscribing to more services, per the report, with an average of 6 in May. Continuing a pattern of expanding subscriptions, this number is up from an average of 5 in May 2021 and an average of 4 in May 2019.

As the number of subscriptions grows, Comscores points out that while the “top 6 are dominant,” “growth [is] coming from the long tail.” Indeed, the top 4 services (Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Amazon Video) together accounted for two-thirds (67%) of total video hours streamed on CTV devices in May, down from about three-quarters (74% share) in May 2022.

Looking at the year-over-year trends, Netflix’s share of total video hours streamed on CTV devices fell from 26% to 21%, while YouTube’s share grew from 24% to 26%, overtaking Netflix in the process.

While Netflix has wider reach among CTV households than YouTube (74% and 71%, respectively), YouTube generates 47 hours on average of viewing time per household per month, compared to 35 hours for Netflix. Hulu is also engaging to its users: it reaches 45% of CTV households, who watched it for an average of 34 hours in May.

4. Ad-Supported Streaming Overtakes Non-Ad-Supported in Reach

Ad-supported services have been gaining steam for some time now, as many viewers would prefer to watch ads and save a few dollars a month than pay extra to avoid ads.

The Comscore data duly shows that ad-supported reach is growing faster than non-ad-supported penetration. The number of CTV households streaming ad-supported services climbed by 17% from May 2021 to May 2023, a rate almost double the growth for non-ad-supported services (+9%). What’s more, the number of CTV households streaming non-ad-supported services (83.7 million) has now overtaken the number streaming non-ad-supported services (81.1 million), after being in a virtual dead heat at around this time last year.

For more, download the full presentation here.