SVOD Services Now Rival Live TV As Default TV Viewing Option

TV viewers are almost twice as likely to turn to an online source as an MVPD set-top box when they want to watch something, according to the latest annual survey [excerpt download page] on the topic from Hub Entertainment Research. Indeed, online sources are widening the gap with MVPDs as the TV-viewing default source, per the report.

Among the TV viewers ages 16-74 surveyed for the report, 60% said that online sources are their default for watching TV, up from 53% last year. That’s almost double the proportion (32%) who said that the first thing they turn on when they want to watch is a source on an MVPD set-top box (live, DVR, or video-on-demand).

Moreover, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services are closing the gap with live TV as viewers’ default sources. Some 46% of viewers turn on live TV first (from MVPD, vMVPD, or OTA/antenna). By comparison, this year, an almost-equal 45% share turn on an SVOD service first, whether that be one of the “big 5” (40%) or any other (5%) such service.

Just 5 years ago, in 2018, the margin was 2:1 in favor of live TV over an SVOD (62% and 30%, respectively), illustrating just how quickly the tides have turned.

Recent research indicates that Netflix is losing some of its dominance in the streaming market, and Hub’s report also finds that “in some respects the worm has turned.” That’s because while those who default to Netflix most commonly used to default to an MVPD source (suggesting that Netflix was “likely to steal default viewers away from MVPDs”), viewers who now default to Hulu, Max, and live TV from a vMVPD most commonly used to default to Netflix. In other words, some streaming platforms, including vMVPDs, are giving Netflix “a taste of its own medicine,” per the report’s analysts.

Why Default to That Source?

Viewers have different reasons for turning to the various viewing platforms. For those who default to Netflix, the top reason mentioned is variety. The same top reason is given for turning first to Prime Video. However, for those who default to Hulu, Disney+ and Max, the top reason given is that these platforms have their favorite shows. (A separate study from Hub has shown that Netflix is facing challenges to its status as the home for TV viewers’ favorite shows.)

Meanwhile, for those whose default platforms are live TV – whether from an MVPD or a vMVPD – the #1 reason cited for turning those sources on first is live shows, sports and news.

There are also different scenarios that are associated with the platforms. Netflix is where viewers would go first to watch with a significant other, while Hulu is the top source for catching up on shows and Disney+ for watching with family.

Smart TV Apps Gain Steam

A recent study revealed that Smart TVs are gaining the upper hand on streaming media devices for OTT TV viewing. This latest research confirms a shift towards built-in smart TV apps, at least in comparison to set-top boxes. This year, almost one-third (32%) of viewers report that their default device for watching TV is a smart TV app, up from 27% last year and 22% the year prior.

By comparison, 19% default to watching via connected device (up slightly from 17% in 2021), while 30% default to watching through a set-top box (includes live, VOD + DVR), down from 41% in 2021.

For more, download the report excerpt here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 1,601 TV consumers ages 16-74 who have broadband at home and who watch at least one hour of TV per week.