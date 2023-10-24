Streaming Overload? Some Feel Cable Was Easier.

Consumers are paying more for streaming video services, but perceptions of content quality improvements aren’t keeping pace, according to results [pdf] from an Ipsos survey. Almost three-quarters (73%) of streaming services users surveyed agreed that the prices they pay for these services have increased in the past year, up slightly from 69% who felt the same way earlier this year.

This isn’t the only negative trend that’s developed over the months between the April and September surveys. For example, a growing share of streaming services users believe there are too many services, with 62% of those polled in late September believing that to be the case, compared to 54% surveyed in mid-April. Likewise, a growing proportion agree that it’s hard to keep track of what streaming services they are subscribed to (29%, up from 25%). Interestingly, some 36% agree that watching shows was easier when they only had cable, up from 33% in April.

In fact, the multitude of options available to viewers these days means that fewer than 1 in 5 (18% of) adults always know exactly what they want to watch when they sit down to watch TV, according to research.

That’s understandable, given the number of streaming video services that consumers are now using. In this latest survey, roughly 1 in 8 (12%) adults surveyed said they subscribe to or regularly use at least 6 services. That’s almost on par with the share (13%) who don’t subscribe to or use any streaming services.

The most common number of services subscribed to or used is 3-5, per the report, with 45% share of adults indicating that to be the case.

Meanwhile, although respondents generally appear satisfied with the streaming services they use, their perceptions don’t seem to be improving. The 64% who say it’s easy to find the programming they’re looking for across the platforms they use is unchanged from the earlier survey, while the share who agree that the quality of programming available to them has improved in the past year is down a point, from 50% to 49%).

For more, check out the survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September 26-27 survey of 1,116 US adults, including 952 who subscribe to or regularly use at least one streaming video service.