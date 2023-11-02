Growth in Free Streaming Viewing Could be Impacting Other Platforms

Although video streaming remains popular in the US, recent shifts have seen growth in free, ad-supported streaming services (FASTs) while the penetration of subscription video-on-demand services (SVODs) appears to have stalled. New survey data from Aluma Insights suggests that growth in free TV streaming may be having a dampening impact on viewing of other platforms.

The research indicates that 40% of US adults who watch free TV streaming services, such as YouTube, Pluto TV, and Freevee, have increased the time they spend watching these services over the past year. And among this group, roughly two-thirds (66%) have spent less time watching other platforms as a result.

SVOD services seem to be the most negatively affected by increased time watching free TV streaming services (free on-demand or free “live TV” streaming). Among those who have upped their free TV streaming viewing time, close to a third (32%) said they’re spending less time watching SVODs as a result.

Additionally, almost one-quarter are watching less traditional broadcast/pay-TV services (23%) and virtual pay-TV services (22%) as a result of watching more free TV streaming. TVOD services have been less impacted, with 18% saying they’re watching less as a result of gravitating more to free TV sreaming.

The demographic groups that are most likely to have increased their free TV streaming viewing are adults over the age of 55, those with children under 18 living at home, and those with annual household incomes below $50K.

Original content has had a positive impact for FASTs, and the Aluma research indicates that content is a driver of increased viewing time of free TV streaming services. Among those who have upped their time watching these services, the leading reasons given are that free services have more shows they enjoy watching (48%) and that it’s easier for them to find something interesting to watch on free streaming services (46%).

By comparison, about half as many have spent more time watching free services in order to substitute for pay-TV services (23%) or SVOD (22%) services they had cancelled.

About the Data: The results are based on a July survey of 1,900 US adults who watch free on-demand (FVOD) or free ‘live TV’ streaming (FAST) services.