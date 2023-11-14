The Availability of New Content Isn’t That Important to Free TV Streaming Service Users

The adage that content is king has long been thought to apply to the TV and video realm, with streaming services spending billions on original content to draw subscribers. But while paid streaming services may have won the content war with traditional TV, they’re now facing challengers in the form of free, ad-supported services. And it seems that cost considerations might be more important than content ones to free streaming viewers, according to research from Aluma Insights.

The research firm surveyed almost 2,000 adults who watch free streaming video services on TV, asking them to what extent they agree or disagree that the services being free makes up for the lack of newer shows and movies. The results indicate that a majority either strongly agree (12%) or agree (42%) that being able to watch for free makes up for the lack of newer content, with fewer than a third as many (16%) disagreeing to some extent.

The results are interesting in light of other recent research in which the majority of TV viewers agreed that if watching ads would save $4-$5 versus watching ad-free, they would choose that option. In other words, the two shortcomings of free streaming services – that they lack newer content and that they have ads – are not that important to their viewers, who are happy with those tradeoffs in order to be able to watch streaming TV without having to pay for the content.

It may also be that free streaming TV viewers don’t perceive the content to be that deficient relative to other services. A recent report from Aluma Insights indicated that 40% of US adults who watch free TV streaming services, such as YouTube, Pluto TV, and Freevee, have increased the time they spend watching these services over the past year. Among this group, the leading reasons given for upping their time were that free services have more shows they enjoy watching and that it’s easier for them to find something interesting to watch on free streaming services.

The analysts do caution in this latest release that “30% of viewers had no opinion about the content tradeoff, meaning a significant part of the jury is still out, poised to go negative if the quality of already lower-value content further declined.”

It remains to be seen which way this group will break, but for the time being free services seem to have net positive sentiment on their side.

About the Data: The results are based on a July survey of 1,894 US adults who watch free on-demand (FVOD) or free ‘live TV’ streaming (FAST) services.