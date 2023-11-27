Which Video Types Are Proving Effective for Content Marketers?

Content is helping B2B marketers drive sales and revenue, and video is a big piece of the puzzle. In fact, two-thirds of marketers – primarily at B2B or B2B+B2C firms – say that video has become more important to their business over the past year, according to a survey from the Content Marketing Institute.

The results indicate that content marketers are using a wide variety of videos. Social media videos (77%) are the most widespread, followed by branded stories (e.g. short films, series, documentaries; 61%), how-to videos (explainer videos; 59%), interviews with influencers/subject matter experts (54%), case studies/testimonials/customer stories (51%) and thought leadership videos with company leaders (51%).

Respondents were asked to identify the video types – among those that they used over the past year – that produced the best results for their content marketing. Social media videos remain at the top of this list, as cited by 54%, but this time are just ahead of case studies/testimonials/customer stories (51%) and how-to videos (explainer videos; 48%).

Can AI Help?

The majority (69%) of content marketers surveyed said that their organizations are mostly producing videos for content marketing in-house as opposed to outsourcing them or relying on user-/customer-generated content.

Given that, there are strains on internal resources. Indeed, the time that it takes to produce videos (69%) ranks as the top video creation challenge, followed by struggles to generate video content consistently (56%) and to produce enough video content (52%).

Artificial intelligence (AI) could feasibly help with some of these pain points, although separate research indicates that AI is being used by content marketers far more for text than video generation. In this latest study, fewer than 1 in 5 (18% of) respondents said that they use AI to assist with video creation and only one-third who aren’t using AI for this purpose plan to do so within the next 6 months (16%) or year (17%).

Among those who are using AI to help with video creation, the overwhelming use case is for the creation of video scripts, as reported by 69%. About half as many (34%) use AI for video editing, while about one-quarter (26%) use these solutions to generate videos from existing scripts/texts.

Not surprisingly, the leading benefit of using AI for video creation – among those who are doing so – is time savings (84%). This suggests that if content marketers can figure out how to adopt AI, it might be well suited to meet the leading challenge with video creation – that it takes too much time.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 382 marketers, primarily from B2B (47%) and B2B+B2C (31%) organizations. Respondents work at companies of various sizes, and the vast majority (78%) are located in North America.