Is Video Content Being Created for All Stages of the Buyer’s Journey?

Two-thirds of marketers – primarily at B2B or B2B+B2C firms – say that video has become more important to their business over the past year. As video gains importance as a content marketing tool, it’s primarily being used to address the earlier stages of the buyer’s journey, according to a survey from the Content Marketing Institute.

Asked to estimate the percentage of their videos that are created for the various stages of the buyer’s journey, the marketers surveyed averaged 48% for the brand awareness stage, where buyers are getting to know their organization. As such, this was far and away the most popular response.

Still, that means that more than half of videos are created with later stages of the buyer journey in mind. Specifically, respondents estimated that 22% of their videos on average are created for the consideration stage, where buyers are evaluating solutions, while 15% are created for the buying stage, where buyers are close to or making a purchase. The remaining 15% are created for the post-purchase stage, for training and customer relations.

These results align with the views of B2B demand gen marketers, who feel that video is most effective at the top of the funnel. Other content types – particularly live events and research – appear to be more suited to work across all stages of the funnel in the eyes of those respondents.

Returning to this latest research, a leading 43% share of respondents said that the most important result they want from video at this time is to create a human connection, such as by sharing stories, struggles, and triumphs. Close behind, 35% share said that it’s most important to them that video informs (e.g. by showcasing products/stories), while fewer (20%) feel it’s most important that video educates (e.g. trains/teaches new skills).

Interestingly, while video is an important tool for content marketers, they admit that it may not always be the preferred one for their audiences. That’s because only 3 in 10 say that their key audience seems to prefer video over other content types, with a plurality (45%) instead saying that while their key audience consumes videos, they don’t seem to prefer video over other content types. (To be fair, only 5% said that their key audience seems to prefer other content types over video, so the value is clearly there.)

Looking forward, almost two-thirds (64%) expect that their 2024 video budget will increase relative to this year’s, which compares favorably to the 40% who report that their video budget this year has grown compared to 2022. A bigger budget will help marketers to meet one of their biggest needs in obtaining better results from video: half (49%) said that more budget would do the trick. That trails only a video strategy (60%) as the factor that would most help them improve their results.

As regards video’s performance, only 1 in 7 (14%) say they’re getting excellent results, exceeding their expectations, which is actually slightly outweighed by the 16% who report below average results that aren’t meeting expectations. For most (70%), however, video is returning average results that are meeting their expectations.

They don’t necessarily need to produce more videos to improve: just 7% say they’re using their existing videos to full potential.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 382 marketers, primarily from B2B (47%) and B2B+B2C (31%) organizations. Respondents work at companies of various sizes, and the vast majority (78%) are located in North America.