TV Viewers Increasingly Happy with the Amount of Content Options

TV viewers seem to have a multitude of options available to them, which threatens overload. Indeed, very few always know exactly what they want to watch when they sit down to watch TV. Even so, viewers are much happier about the plethora of content options available than they are upset about it, according to a report [excerpt download page] from Hub Entertainment Research.

In surveying 1,600 US TV viewers ages 16-74, Hub found 43% saying that they like having so many TV shows these days, as they’ll know they’ll always be able to find something to watch. That marks a significant rise from 35% who said the same last year and 34% the year prior.

By comparison, only 8% said that they dislike having so many shows these days as it’s overwhelming.

Still, the volume of content can bring up discoverability issues for viewers. So it’s not surprising that 61% agree this year – up from 56% last year – that they’re more likely to choose TV sources that make it easy to discover new shows that they’ll like. Universal search is also proving to be a useful tool, with a majority (54%) of respondents this year indicating that they’re able to search for shows across all their providers, up from 48% last year.

What’s increasingly true is that whatever these favorite shows are, they’re likely to be found on a streaming platform. Among those who discovered their new favorite show within the past year, 83% said they watch it on a streaming platform, up from 75% in 2021, 63% in 2019, and 52% in 2017.

Also of note is that the Hollywood strikes may not put that much of a dent in viewing platforms’ value. When asked about a current favorite show that they’d recently started watching, almost two-thirds (64%) said that it’s an older show that has been on for several seasons, up from 59% last year and 54% the year prior. (The availability of new content also has been found to be not that important to free TV streaming users, who are happy to trade that off for the free experience.)

Additionally, among viewers who are aware of the strikes and have streaming services, only about 1 in 5 (19%) said that if there are fewer new shows/movies on their streaming subscriptions as a result they’ll watch less and consider canceling one or more services. Instead, almost twice as many (34%) said they’ll use the services less but still keep them, while an even greater share (47%) would use the services as much as they always have regardless of the fewer new shows and movies.

For more, download the report’s excerpt here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,600 US consumers with broadband, ages 16-74, who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week.