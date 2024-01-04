Viewers’ Desire for Streaming Simplicity Brings Memories of Cable

There seems to be a growing trend towards a need for simplicity in streaming video, and some of viewers’ desires appear similar to the cable experience. A new study [excerpt download page] from Hub Entertainment Research finds that for a majority of household entertainment decision-makers, there’s a limit to the number of entertainment sources they need, regardless of cost (81% agreeing), and that it’s too hard to keep track of the shows that are available and where to watch them (73% agreeing).

As a result, almost 6 in 10 (59%) agree that they’d pay for a third-party “one-stop shop” app that lets them manage, use and pay for all their subscriptions in one place, even though that would be above the cost of the subscriptions themselves. This sounds somewhat similar to an à-la-carte cable TV package…

Moreover, cost concerns – which were the critical factor driving the onset of cord-cutting behavior – are also emerging in the video streaming market. Fully 88% of respondents agree that streaming video subscriptions are raising their prices more often than they have in the past, and 77% agree that budget is the main factor in how many entertainment sources they have.

Many of these sentiments were also expressed in a recent Ipsos survey. In that research, a growing share (73%) agreed that the prices they pay for streaming services have increased in the past year. Additionally, more than 6 in 10 (62%) agreed that there are too many streaming services, and an increasing portion (36%) agreed that watching shows was easier when they had cable.

Meanwhile, one of the early benefits of streaming video – their lack of ads – is also waning, with the introduction of ad-supported tiers and the rise of free ad-supported streaming services. TV viewers are now agreeing that if watching ads would save $4-$5 versus watching ad-free, they would choose that option. This recently led Kantar to declare: “Streaming has gone full circle, once being the destination to avoid Cable TV ads, to increasingly relying on ads to drive growth.”

About the Data: The Hub Entertainment Research results are based on an October 2023 survey of 2,972 respondents ages 18-74 who are either household entertainment decision-makers or share in decisions on entertainment.