What Matters Most to Agencies When Executing YouTube Campaigns?

YouTube is a valuable channel for advertisers, and as such, agencies working with the platform continue to direct their spending to it. In a Q4 2023 Pixability survey [download page] of US-based media agency professionals who work directly on YouTube and/or Connected TV (CTV) campaigns for brand advertisers, almost half (48%) said that their YouTube strategy for 2024 involves increased investment compared to 2023, and half (50%) said that their strategy evolved in 2023 to more investment than the previous year.

This comes amid an ongoing shift from linear TV to CTV. Almost two-thirds (65%) of respondents said that their CTV investment grew in 2023 compared to 2022, versus just 3% who reported a decrease in their CTV spend. By contrast, only 1 in 10 (10%) said that their linear TV spend increased, a figure dwarfed by the 36% who pulled back on their spending.

The majority (62%) of agencies say that their clients want to balance brand suitability and performance when running YouTube campaigns. However, among the remainder, there’s more emphasis on focusing on performance (28%) rather than maximizing brand suitability (10%).

Respondents at Big 6 agencies, though, are less likely to focus mostly on performance at the expense of suitability. A larger share (69%) want to balance both, and among the rest, there’s a fairly even split between focusing on performance (17%) and maximizing brand suitability (14%).

The report also highlights that brand suitability is rising in importance for agencies when executing campaigns. It’s now the 5th-most important objective, with an average rating of 4.44 on a 5-point scale, where 5 is very important and 1 is not at all important. (Brand suitability refers to ensuring that ads do not run against content that is unsuitable.) Regarding brand suitability, respondents estimate that if no measures were applied (such as exclusions, inclusions, or other methods), 30% of campaign impressions would run on inventory that was not perfectly brand suitable for the advertiser. (Last year, agencies estimated 36% of impressions would run on inventory not perfectly suitable for the advertiser, so this represents somewhat of an improvement.)

While brand suitability is growing in importance, brand safety (ensuring that ads do not run against unsafe content) continues to be the most important objective overall for agencies when running YouTube campaigns, with an average score of 4.58 on the 5-point scale. That’s followed closely by ad performance (4.55), audience targeting (4.54), and measurement/reporting (4.54).

On the other end of the scale, driving consideration (3.9) is less of a goal for agencies. This part of the marketing funnel looks to be on the wane in terms of focus for YouTube investments. And while awareness is still the most common part of the funnel for agencies using YouTube, that’s also on the decline as more are now looking to use it as a full-funnel platform, and to a lesser extent, a vehicle for driving action.

In other highlights from the report:

More than 4 in 10 (43%) agencies said that their investment in TikTok grew in 2023 compared to 2022, while only about one-quarter (24%) said the same about their spending on Facebook/Instagram.

Almost half (46%) of respondents believe that CTV, YouTube, and TV buying teams will be unified in the future, versus 39% who say that they are unified today.

Two-thirds (67%) plan on including YouTube on TV screens (YouTube CTV) in their ad strategy, compared to fewer than half (46%) who plan to include YouTubeTV in their strategy.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 116 US-based media agency professionals who work directly on YouTube and/or Connected TV campaigns for brand advertisers.