Preference for Ad-Supported Video Streaming Options Continues to Grow

As the vast majority of consumers say that streaming services are raising prices more often than they used to, TV viewers’ preference for lower-cost subscriptions with ads rather than ad-free streaming is growing. So finds Hub Entertainment Research in its latest foray [excerpt download page] into the topic.

The survey asked TV viewers which statement comes closest to how they feel about ads: “If watching ads will save $4-$5 vs. watching ad-free, I’ll choose that option”; or “If there’s an ad-free option, I’ll choose it even if it costs $4-$5 more per month.”

Close to two-thirds (64%) went with the former option (saving money) versus the remaining 36% who would prefer to avoid ads. That 64% share preferring to save money is the highest figure in the biannual survey results dating back to June 2021, besting the previous high of 60% in December 2021, and is up from the 59% who reported such 6 months earlier and 57% a year earlier. As the analysts note, “this consistent trend is becoming more pronounced as ad-free services raise prices and ad-supported tiers become more common.”

The report also cautions that “less is more where ads are concerned.” Some 38% of respondents said that they would choose one service over others if it offers a lighter ad load. Moreover, close to half (46%) are more likely to pay attention to shorter ads and ad breaks, and 44% are more likely to pay attention to a single ad in an ad break.

The amount of advertising considered reasonable seems to be around 1 1/2-2 minutes or less. For example, respondents are 3 times more likely to consider ad breaks of less than 30 seconds as reasonable (59%) than unreasonable (20%). They’re twice as likely to consider ad breaks of 30 seconds or 1 minute as reasonable than unreasonable, but when it gets to 90 seconds to 2 minutes, the split becomes much more equal (39% reasonable; 34% unreasonable), and after that (2 minutes+) perceptions shift.

Interestingly, separate research suggests that viewers are intentionally avoiding streaming ads: a recent study finds that they’re more likely to avoid watching ads on streaming services than on cable TV.

Nonetheless, according to Hub, “for advertisers, streaming video currently provides a better environment for their messages than traditional linear TV. The lower ad loads on most services are generally within the boundaries of what viewers consider reasonable. As a result, they are paying more attention to the ads, and thinking more positively about the brands.”

For more, download the excerpt here.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2023 survey of 3,000 US consumers ages 14-74 who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week.