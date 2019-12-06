Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Thanksgiving Weekend Recap

With Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday in the rear-view mirror, shopping results are coming out from several sources. Although the precise figures differ from one source to the next, it seems that yet again the key takeaways include a new record for e-commerce spending on Cyber Monday.

The following recap offers highlights from several research sources, with links provided for readers who would like to explore the data in more detail. (Note that there is a considerable amount of data not covered below, so we encourage you to follow the links to see what each source has to offer.)

More US consumers participated in holiday shopping over the five days between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday this year. NRF reports that 189.9 million Americans shopped during this time, 14% more than in 2018 (165.8 million). On average, shoppers spent $361.90 on gifts and other holiday items (up 16% from last year). Per the NRF, Black Friday had more online shoppers (93.2 million) than Cyber Monday (83.3 million) for the first time.

That being said, in its recap, Adobe Digital Insights reports that Cyber Monday was the largest online sales day in US history, with $9.4 billion spent by the end of the day, up 19.7%, just slightly higher than last year’s growth of 19%. Early data (from 7PM ET on Cyber Monday) from Adobe reveals that one-third (33%) of sales on Cyber Monday were via smartphone, which represents 46% y-o-y growth from 2018.

Brick-and-mortar stores saw 6.2% fewer shoppers on Black Friday this year per data from ShopperTrak (as reported by Chain Store Age). This is despite a 2.3% increase in brick-and-mortar store shoppers on Thanksgiving Day.

Separately, data from ICSC shows that 75% of consumers who spent money on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday did so in physical stores, while another 45% purchased online from traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Analysis from SAP Commerce Cloud indicates that on Black Friday the busiest hour was 1PM ET: most orders were placed during that hour, and it was also the hour when the highest conversion rate was witnessed. On Cyber Monday, the busiest hour was 3PM ET, when the most orders were placed as well as the highest conversion rates witnessed.

How big were the discounts on Cyber Monday? Average online discounts hit 31%, reports Salesforce, with these deals coming with free shipping 83% of the time. Salesforce also revealed an increase of 41% in the number of mobile purchases from a social referral across the entire Thanksgiving week.

Consumers talked a lot about Black Friday and Cyber Monday on social channels this year. Social media analytics firm Talkwalker found that there was a total of 4.2 million social posts around these shopping days, with 53 million engagements by 2 million unique authors. The majority (56.8% share) of those posts were about technology, followed by home (19.4% share) and clothing (14.4% share).

More than half (54%) of Black Friday shoppers were first-time buyers, according to Bluecore, which also found that more than two-thirds (69%) of purchases on Black Friday were impulse purchases.

Spending on digital games on Black Friday and Cyber Monday rose 9% year-over-year to reach a record $4.36 billion. Superdata reports this is largely due to in-game content deals and big game releases.

Previously Published: Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast



More than 165 million Americans say they are likely to shop either in-store or online this coming Thanksgiving weekend (Thursday through Monday), according to the latest holiday survey from NRF. That figure is up slightly from last year when similar estimates called for 164 million to shop during the 5-day period.

The most enthusiasm for Thanksgiving weekend in the NRF survey is reserved for Black Friday: 69% of those who plan to shop on Thanksgiving weekend said they either will or might shop that day. That compares to the just more than two-fifths (42%) who might shop on Cyber Monday, and about one-quarter (24%) on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are some further statistics regarding key shopping days over the 5-day period.

Globally, Salesforce forecasts year-over-year (y-o-y) online sales growth of 24% for Black Friday, 18% for Thanksgiving, and 22% for Cyber Monday. Additionally, Salesforce predicts that digital revenue for the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will grow by 19% y-o-y. (Link).

Within the US, the Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday through Monday) is expected to generate one-fifth (20%) of total online holiday sales, according to Adobe Digital Insights, which also notes that online revenue growth during that period will outpace online sales growth during the entire holiday period. Cyber Monday will continue to be the key day, with the highest predicted sales ($9.4 billion) and the fastest growth (+18.9% year-over-year). (Link)

Cyber Monday might – as its name suggests – be the heaviest day for online spending, but Black Friday will be the busiest day for in-store traffic, according to a ShopperTrak forecast. (Link)

Some 44% of consumers who plan to shop over Black Friday weekend will try to avoid the crowds and take advantage of click-and-pickup options by purchasing online and picking up in-store, with 72% of those shoppers expected to spend even more while at the store, according to a survey from the ICSC. (Link).

The ICSC expects the vast majority of spending to occur in-store, and the Consumer Technology Association indicates that more people will shop for tech products in-store than online during the 5-day Thanksgiving period. Separately, the CTA survey finds that 82% of US shoppers plan to buy tech accessories during the critical shopping period, with US adults planning to purchase wireless earbuds/headphone, mobile device cases and video game discs. (Link)

No matter what shoppers are buying, more of them are shopping on Thanksgiving Day. Per data from Comscore, digital commerce (which includes both desktop and mobile spending) on Thanksgiving Day grew 36% y-o-y in 2018 to reach $3.4 billion. (Link).

Pre-Thanksgiving Research

The holiday season has begun, which means that dozens of studies are being issued forecasting spending trends, retail destinations and shopping attitudes. This latest annual data hub (which will be updated periodically during the holiday period) highlights key points from holiday-related research for what looks to be an enthusiastic season in terms of consumer spending.

[Editor’s Note: As with last year’s holiday data hub, this year’s article will highlight one or two unique findings from each piece of research. Readers interested in more data are encouraged to follow the links provided to access the studies.]

Forecasts

Before getting to the list of research highlights, let’s a look at the broad forecast for this holiday season.

Other Key Holiday Data

The following list highlights key points from the studies cited above, along with several others. We’re generally disregarding data regarding top gifts and shopping times, as the surveys disagree widely with respect to these. (You can follow the links to the research to find each one’s results on those.)

Likewise, we’ll largely avoid shopping destinations data for the same reason, unless there are noteworthy results to highlight.

One such prediction worth noting comes from Deloitte, which on the basis of its survey of holiday shoppers, believes that a majority of holiday budgets will be spent online (59%) rather than in-store (36%) or via other means. PwC’s holiday survey also found that the number of shoppers intending to shop online during the holiday season has risen to 54% from 50% last year.

Here are some highlights from the myriad surveys and other research pieces that have been released in recent weeks. Links to the research are provided at the end of each bullet point.