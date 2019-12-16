[New Report] US Media Audience Demographics: 6th Annual Edition

US adults love their media time – spending upwards of 12 hours per day across digital and traditional channels. This offers marketers plenty of opportunities to reach them, but shifting consumer behaviors and a fragmenting media market present challenges. As such, MarketingCharts’ newly-released 6th annual “US Media Audience Demographics” report is a data-driven resource that can aid marketers in their strategic decision-making.

The study sizes up the media landscape, then delves into the age, income and racial/ethnic composition of several media types across 3 sections: traditional; digital; and social media.

Some highlights from the study, which is available for purchase here, follow.

Traditional Media

Despite a contraction in audiences, radio and traditional TV continue to have the broadest reach among US adults, though radio is widening the gap with TV.

The broadcast TV audience remains older than the cable TV audience, though the latter is graying.

Terrestrial radio’s audience is most heavily concentrated in the 35-64 bracket, the only traditional medium for which this is the case.

For the first time, US adults are more likely to read print periodicals online than read a print newspaper or magazine on a weekly basis.

Close to half (44.2%) of the national newspaper audience has a household income of at least $100k.

Digital Media

Almost half of online TV program viewers are ages 18-34, as this audience skews younger than the internet radio audience.

Although digital media types tend to attract younger audiences, people ages 55-64 are actually more than likely than average to visit magazine and newspaper websites.

Internet radio’s biggest differentiator from other digital media is its strong appeal among Hispanics.

Social Media

Snapchat may be thought of (correctly) primarily as a youth-oriented platform, but it also holds appeal with higher-income households.

Instagram also continues to have a tilt towards younger adults, and it also has the most diverse representation (Hispanics and Black American) of the 6 social media platforms analyzed.

The 54-page study contains an impressive 45 charts and tables (sample chart here), including an array of cheat sheets comparing traditional, digital and social media across demographic groups.

The report can be purchased in 2 ways: as a PDF file containing charts and analyses ($99); or as a PDF file along with a folder containing all of the charts and underlying data ($179).

Head on over here for your copy.