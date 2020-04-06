Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated]

Let’s be clear from the outset: we’re in the midst of a pandemic, and there are far more important things to be concerned about than marketing statistics. But this is a marketing data site, and to the extent that we continue to function normally (or as close to as possible), let’s take an updated look at how brands and consumers are dealing with this crisis.

The below is a curated list of data that we’ve gathered in recent weeks, but with news about the global spread of the coronavirus and its effects on consumers and businesses changing daily, this data will also likely evolve over time. We will do our best to continue to update this page in the coming weeks and months.

Stay safe out there readers, and please respect all local rules and regulations.

[New Research]

Nine in 10 (89%) advertisers say that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their advertising efforts, with one-third (34%) reporting they have cancelled a campaign completely before it was launched and another 38% having paused advertising efforts until later in the year. But amid this disruption in advertising, research from Advertisers Perceptions shows that performance media will be getting more attention.

The survey found that two-thirds (65%) of advertisers agree that the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic will result in advertisers focusing spend on media that can show direct sales outcomes. Although a great deal of media such as display (47%), paid social (45%), digital video (43%), linear broadcast TV (41%) and linear cable TV (34%) have been paused, cancelled or pulled budget from, only about one-quarter (24%) of advertisers have pulled back the reins with paid search. Indeed, paid search is the channel for which the largest share (24%) of advertisers are retaining or even increasing budgets.

Decreased ad spend as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is expected to have the biggest impact in Q2, with optimism prevailing and more than half (57%) of advertisers feeling it will have only a minor or no impact in Q4.

Here are more recent findings on the impact coronavirus is having on businesses and consumers:

Marketers

Three-quarters (74%) of buy-side decision-makers believe that the coronavirus will have a more negative impact on US advertising than the financial crisis of 2008-09, with 7 in 10 saying they have either adjusted their ad spend or paused all advertising where possible until further notice. Source: IAB.

Ad adjacency is another issue marketers are finding a challenge. Three-fifths (61%) of markets say the coronavirus situation is changing the type of content they are comfortable advertising alongside, with half (49%) saying they would be concerned if their ad appeared near online content about the virus. Source: Integral Ad Science [download page].

A recent analysis from Validity found that 1 in 15 emails contain coronavirus content. Although these emails are 11% less likely to be marked as spam, they are generating an increased rate of complaints. Source. Validity.

On the B2B SaaS marketing front, G2, the technology marketplace, reports it has seen an unprecedented lift in many of its technology categories with the biggest increases in traffic being seen in audio-conferencing (565%), telemedicine (373%) and video conferencing (210%). Source: G2.

As a result of the demand for video conferencing technology, ad spend from business communications software brands more than doubled between Q4 2019 ($15 million) and Q1 2019 ($32 million), with $12 million of that latter figure occurring in March (figure reflects March 1-22). Source: MediaRadar.

When it comes to working from home, B2B marketers seem to be at an advantage compared to their B2C counterparts. More than half (51%) of the B2B marketers surveyed by Econsultancy and Marketing Week say they are very proficient at working from home, compared to 34% of B2C marketers who could say the same. Source: Marketing Week/Econsultancy.

Edelman Trust Barometer shows that consumers are putting some of the onus on brands to help fight against the pandemic, as 6 in 10 (62%) global respondents say their country will not make it through this crisis without brands playing a critical role in addressing the challenges they are facing. Source: Edelman.

A survey of more than 300 retailers finds that two-fifths (38%) feel the coronavirus will increase their e-commerce business, while another one-third (34%) think it will have a negative impact. Source: Digital Commerce 360 [download page].

Consumers

Has coronavirus news fatigue set in? After seeing a spike in conversations about the virus on social media, blogs, news sites and forums, in the past 7 days (March 27-April 2, 2020), mentions of COVID-19 have decreased by 31% across all channels from the previous period. Source: Talkwalker.

With consumers forced to spend more time indoors, their media consumption habits have changed. A GlobalWebIndex (GWI) survey reveals that US respondents are not only spending more time watching news coverage (43%), but also spending more time watching shows and films on streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu (42%) as well as TV on broadcast channels (42%). Source: GWI [pdf].

Furthermore, Morning Consult found that two-thirds (66%) of Americans are less likely to cancel their cable or satellite subscription because of the pandemic. Separately, two-fifths (38%) of adults who have subscribed to a streaming service since the beginning of the year said they did so because of the coronavirus. Source: Morning Consult.

American’s aren’t just consuming more TV and movie content: 58% say they are seeking out more local news than they did before the crisis. Indeed, consumers say they have listened to more local public radio (29%) as well as read local/regional newspapers (29%). Source: Horowitz Research.

Past research has already shown that TikTok is seeing increased adoption in the US, especially with younger users. Music Business Worldwide reports that in the week beginning March 16, downloads of the video sharing app saw an 18% week-on-week increase. Source: Music Business Worldwide (MBW).

Although Adobe’s Digital Economy Index shows an increase in digital shopping prior to the current crisis, it found that US e-commerce sales increased by 25% and online grocery sales doubled (growth from March 13-15 compared to March 1-11). Source: Adobe.

With Amazon prioritizing getting essential purchases to their customers, leaving many unable to find all (33%) or anything (32%) they need, there is a potential opportunity for D2C brands. Source: Yotpo [press release].

Fashion e-commerce retailers are already seeing a decrease in sales. On its lowest sales day (March 20, 2020), US online apparel sales fell 27% year-over-year. That said, website visits on that day only fell 9%. Source: Nosto Solutions [download page].

Previous Research (Published 3/23/20)

Marketers

A survey of more than 200 industrial marketers conducted by IEEE GlobalSpec found that, at the time of the survey, more than half (54%) of respondents said that the coronavirus has not impacted their tradeshow plans. (Editor’s note: here’s an example of data that is bound to change over time.) About one-quarter (26% share) of those surveyed said that while the coronavirus had not yet impacted their plans, they were evaluating their options. So, where will the money go for those marketers who say their tradeshow plans have been or will be modified? More than half say they will reinvest their budget that is set aside for tradeshows. Three in 10 (28% share) say they will divert that budget to digital advertising, while others say they will shift that money to content creation (14% share) or to the sales travel budget (13%). Source: IEEE GlobalSpec

Conferences represent one of the industries already experiencing reduced Google ad performance, seeing a 33% drop in performance since the end of February. Other industries that have seen ad performance decline include Travel & Tourism, Bars & Restaurants and Live Entertainment, while Nonprofits & Charities, Health & Medical, Business Management and Finance have seen an increase in volume and performance since the outbreak. Source: Wordstream.

For many if not most marketers, working from home is likely to become a reality. And, while a survey by Econsultancy found that there are some upsides to working remotely such as increased concentration and efficiency, senior marketers in the US (67%) and UK (71%) believe that creative collaboration suffers when works don’t share a space. Source: Econsultancy.

Further data from Econsultancy finds that close 6 in 10 (57%) marketers say they are delaying or reviewing the launches of products or services for the first half of 2020. Source: Econsultancy.

The International News Media Association (INMA) reports that almost two-thirds (62%) of its members surveyed have already seen a decrease in advertising, particularly in branded content, travel, events, programmatic and tourism. On the other hand, only 1 respondent (out of 56) said they had seen a decline in reader revenue. Source: INMA.

SparkPost reports that in the 30 days from mid-February, email volume in 26 industry sectors analyzed skyrocketed from about 3,600 to more than 40,000, with the average read rate at almost 24%. (We can’t help but wonder what percentage of these are corporate updates on how they are handling the virus?!) Source: SparkPost.

How useful are retailer emails explaining what they are doing to protect consumers and employees from the spread of the virus? More than half of US adults find them to be somewhat useful (32%) or very useful (22%). Source: YouGov.

eMarketer has revised its estimates for global media ad spending this year. New estimates have media spend totaling $691.7 billion, which is up 7% over 2019 and only a slight downward revision from the previous estimate of a +7.4% rise. Source eMarketer.

More than half (54.1%) of professionals who use the professional community app, Fishbowl, believe that the coronavirus will result in company layoffs, with advertising professionals (65.4%) the most afraid of company layoffs. Source: Fishbowl.

Consumers