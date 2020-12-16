[New Report] US Media Audience Demographics: 7th Annual Edition

Media time is an essential element of American life. But life has been anything but routine this year. The 7th annual US Media Audience Demographics report poses the question: who’s listening to, reading, or watching what? Now more than ever, access to this knowledge is critical as marketers navigate an upended world, as changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic extend to consumers’ media behaviors.

The study sizes up the media landscape, then delves into the age, income and racial/ethnic composition of several media types across 3 media types: traditional; digital; and social media.

Some highlights from the study, which is available for purchase here, follow.

Traditional Media

With another contraction in audiences, traditional TV and radio are no longer the media with the widest reach among US adults.

A larger portion of broadcast TV viewers are ages 65+ than 18-34. This is not true for cable TV’s audience, though.

Terrestrial radio’s audience is most heavily concentrated in the 35-64 bracket, the only traditional medium for which this is the case.

US adults are far more likely to read print periodicals online than to read a print newspaper or magazine on a weekly basis.

Close to half of the national newspaper audience has a household income of at least $100k.

Digital Media

Almost one-third of downloaded/streaming TV viewers are ages 18-34, a proportion roughly double that of the 65+ bracket.

Although digital media types tend to attract younger audiences, people ages 55-64 are as likely as the average adult to visit magazine and newspaper websites.

Internet radio continues to find appeal with Hispanics, though it is the lowest-indexing digital medium for Black adults.

Social Media

Snapchat and TikTok (new this year) share many audience similarities across age, income and race/ethnicity.

Instagram also continues to have a tilt towards younger adults, and it also has the most diverse representation (Hispanics and Black American) of the 6 social media platforms analyzed.

The 54-page study contains an impressive 45 charts and tables (sample chart here), including an array of cheat sheets comparing traditional, digital and social media across demographic groups.

The report can be purchased in 2 ways: as a PDF file containing charts and analyses ($99); or as a PDF file along with a folder containing all of the charts and underlying data ($179).

Head on over here for your copy.