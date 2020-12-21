Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2020, and Other Year-in-Review Lists

It’s that time again when the year-in-review lists are rolling in. And, what a year it’s been. There’s no surprise that Google’s top trending searches of 2020 show that, globally, the coronavirus was top-of-mind around the world this year, while people in the US were curious to find election results.

While the coronavirus topped the global list of the top 5 trending searches, people around the world also showed interest in the election results (#2).

On a sadder note, the untimely death of basketball star Kobe Bryant was the #3 global trending search.

Also in the top 5 globally was the tech company that kept everyone connected during the pandemic, Zoom (#4). And, in a nod to sports, the Indian Premier League (IPL) – which has experienced a surge in popularity – was the #5 trending search.

[Note: Top trending searches do not refer to searches with the most volume, but rather those with the highest amount of traffic over a sustained period in comparison to 2019.]

Within the US, election results proved the top trending search, followed by the coronavirus and Kobe Bryant. The pandemic appears again with coronavirus update at #4 and coronavirus symptoms at #5.

Rounding out the top 10 trending searches in the US were:

Zoom

Who is winning the election

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

PlayStation 5

Six of the top 10 search trends from the US also appeared on the list of top trending search terms globally, up from 4 last year.

Meanwhile, in terms of news, once again, the coronavirus was the top trending search globally, followed by election results, Iran, Beirut and another virus, the hantavirus. In the US, election results, coronavirus, stimulus checks, unemployment and Iran were the top 5 trending news searches.

Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.

People — Global

Joe Biden

Kim Jong Un

Boris Johnson

Kamala Harris

Tom Hanks

People — US

Joe Biden

Kim Jong Un

Kamala Harris

Jacob Blake

Ryan Newman

How to make — US

How to make hand sanitizer

How to make a face mask with fabric

How to make whipped coffee

How to make a mask with a bandana

How to make a mask without sewing

…during the coronavirus? – US

Best stock to buy during the coronavirus

Dating during coronavirus

Dentist open during coronavirus

Unemployment during coronavirus

Jobs hiring during coronavirus

TV Shows – US

Tiger King

Cobra Kai

Ozark

The Umbrella Academy

The Queen’s Gambit

Movies – US

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Little Women

Other Year-in-Review Lists