Super Bowl 2021 Data

During a time when the amount of minutes Americans spend watching sports on television has declined, the Super Bowl 55 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs is expected to be viewed by 186.6 million US adults this coming Sunday, per a survey of more than 7,800 adults conducted by NRF. That’s about 7 million fewer viewers than last year’s projected viewership of 193.8 million.

The amount of planned retail spending surrounding the event is also expected to decrease from $17.2 billion in 2020 to $13.9 billion this year.

The average spending per person is expected to be $74.55, after hitting $88.65 last year and $81 in the two years prior. As in the past, the most popular spending area, for 77% of viewers, will be food and beverage, with team apparel and accessories being a very distant second at 11%.

Super Bowl Ad Stats

Super Bowl ad prices are expected to rise 7.7% for Super Bowl 55, with the average expected price for a 30-second spot reaching $5.6 million, per the latest research from Kantar. This is up from the record-breaking $5.2 million per 30-second ad seen last year for Super Bowl 54.

Looking back to last year’s Super Bowl, total ad time was about 46 minutes. That’s 5 minutes more advertising time than in 2019, but 1 minute less than Super Bowl 51 in 2017.

In-game ad revenue brought in from Super Bowl 54 totaled $448.7 million, which Kantar attributes to the increase in the average price of a 30-second slot over 2018 ($4.5 million).

Here are some other stats from Kantar’s latest annual analysis:

In the past 5 years, there have been an average of 87 30-second ad slots available for the Super Bowl. However, when accounting for all ad formats, an average of 70 commercials aired during the game.

Anheuser-Busch InBev remained at the top of the Super Bowl spenders list in 2020, investing a cool $42 million in advertising. In the #2 and #3 positions, Procter & Gamble Co. and Pepsico Inc. spent $31 million each.

Automotive continued to be the top advertising category for 2020. This category, along with the other top advertising category, Alcoholic Beverages, accounted for 28% of total ad spending generated from the Super Bowl.

Who’s Watching the Game

While the Super Bowl brings in more than 100 million viewers each year, advertisers should probably not count too much on catching the attention of Gen Z adults. A survey of 2,200 US adults by Morning Consult shows that interest among the youngest group of adults, Gen Z (age 18-23), is considerably less than other age groups.

Only 35% of the Gen Z adults surveyed said they watched Super Bowl 54, compared to 54% of Millennials, 51% of Gen X and 52% of Baby Boomers. And, while 7 in 10 (71% of) respondents overall say they are likely to watch the game this year, only about half (51%) of Gen Z say they are likely to watch — a share that is lower than that of Millennials (71%), Gen X (61%) and Baby Boomers (56%) who said the same.

How Will COVID-19 Affect Ads?

This year’s Super Bowl will be a lot different than we have seen in past years. Just as with the regular season, actual attendance at the game will be limited — only 22,000 seats (about 30% of regular capacity) are allotted to be filled, 7,500 of those being offered to healthcare workers free of charge.

To top off an already unusual Super Bowl, Budweiser has reportedly joined other big advertisers such as Coke, Hyundai and Pepsi in not advertising during the game this year. This will be the first time in 37 years the brand will not present viewers with one of their memorable ads. Instead, Anheuser-Busch is donating the money it would usually spend towards COVID-19 vaccination awareness efforts. (Also, Anheuser-Busch will will advertise other brands including Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.)

How the pandemic will affect the ads presented during the Super Bowl is yet to be seen, but Unruly predicts that some advertisers are likely to use humor in an effort to alleviate the pressure of a very stressful year. Indeed, Unruly has found that people are 150% more likely to laugh at Super Bowl ads than the average ad in the US.

With the social justice movement still on the minds of Americans, Unruly also suspects that some brands will “act provocatively and take strong stances on recent world and domestic events.” And, although Unruly acknowledges that such ads can be effective, it advises caution.