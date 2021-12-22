Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2021, and Other Year-in-Review Lists

The year-in-review lists are rolling in again. Although life has not gone back to normal in many respects, Google’s top trending searches of 2021 shows that, globally, it was actually the sport of cricket that was a top-trending topic, while people were also interested in the NBA.



Cricket results topped the global list of the top 5 trending searches, with Australia vs. India and India vs. England sitting at #1 and #2, respectively. Additionally, searchers also showed interest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) (#3). Also in the top 5 globally were the NBA (#4) and Euro 2021 (#5).



[Note: Top trending searches do not refer to the most volume, but rather those with the highest amount of traffic over a sustained period in comparison to 2020.]



Within the US, the NBA results proved the top trending search, followed by rapper DMX, who passed away in April. US searchers were also drawn to perhaps other tragic and controversial events, with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at #3 and #5, respectively, and Kyle Rittenhouse at #4.



Rounding out the top 10 trending searches in the US were:



Mega Millions

AMC stock

Stimulus check

Georgia Senate race

Squid Game

Only three of the top 10 search trends from the US also appeared on the list of top trending search terms globally, down from 6 last year.



Meanwhile, in terms of news, Afghanistan was the top trending search globally, followed by AMC stock, COVID vaccine, Dogecoin and GME stock. In the US, Mega Millions, AMC stock, stimulus check, Georgia Senate race and GME were the top 5 trending news searches.



Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.

People — Global

Alec Baldwin

Kyle Rittenhouse

Christian Eriksen

Tiger Woods

Simone Biles

People — US

Kyle Rittenhouse

Tiger Woods

Alec Baldwin

Travis Scott

Simone Biles

How to be — US

How to be eligible for stimulus check

How to be more attractive

How to be happy alone

How to be a baddie

How to be a good boyfriend

Memes — US

Bernie Sanders’ mittens

Hamster

Twisted tea

Squid Game

Sheesh

TV Shows — US

Squid Game

Bridgerton

WandaVision

Ginny and Georgia

Cobra Kai

Movies — US

Eternals

Black Widow

Dune

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Red Notice

