Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2021, and Other Year-in-Review Lists

The year-in-review lists are rolling in again. Although life has not gone back to normal in many respects, Google’s top trending searches of 2021 shows that, globally, it was actually the sport of cricket that was a top-trending topic, while people were also interested in the NBA.
Cricket results topped the global list of the top 5 trending searches, with Australia vs. India and India vs. England sitting at #1 and #2, respectively. Additionally, searchers also showed interest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) (#3). Also in the top 5 globally were the NBA (#4) and Euro 2021 (#5).
[Note: Top trending searches do not refer to the most volume, but rather those with the highest amount of traffic over a sustained period in comparison to 2020.]
Within the US, the NBA results proved the top trending search, followed by rapper DMX, who passed away in April. US searchers were also drawn to perhaps other tragic and controversial events, with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at #3 and #5, respectively, and Kyle Rittenhouse at #4.
Rounding out the top 10 trending searches in the US were:
- Mega Millions
- AMC stock
- Stimulus check
- Georgia Senate race
- Squid Game
Only three of the top 10 search trends from the US also appeared on the list of top trending search terms globally, down from 6 last year.
Meanwhile, in terms of news, Afghanistan was the top trending search globally, followed by AMC stock, COVID vaccine, Dogecoin and GME stock. In the US, Mega Millions, AMC stock, stimulus check, Georgia Senate race and GME were the top 5 trending news searches.
Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.
People — Global
- Alec Baldwin
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Christian Eriksen
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
People — US
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Tiger Woods
- Alec Baldwin
- Travis Scott
- Simone Biles
How to be — US
- How to be eligible for stimulus check
- How to be more attractive
- How to be happy alone
- How to be a baddie
- How to be a good boyfriend
Memes — US
- Bernie Sanders’ mittens
- Hamster
- Twisted tea
- Squid Game
- Sheesh
TV Shows — US
- Squid Game
- Bridgerton
- WandaVision
- Ginny and Georgia
- Cobra Kai
Movies — US
- Eternals
- Black Widow
- Dune
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Red Notice
Other Year-in-Review Lists
- Twitter’s #OnlyOnTwitter review of 2021 highlights the potential for change as well as a continuation of the social justice movement. The most liked tweet came from the newly inaugurated President tweeting “It’s a new day in America,” while the most retweeted post came from @BTS-twt sharing a message to #StopAsianHate. This sentiment likely helped to make #BTS become the top hashtag of the year. Twitter’s review can be found here.
- Unfortunately, YouTube has announced it will no longer publish its annual “Rewind”. The good news is, YouTube has released its top trending videos for the year, with MrBeast’s “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive” topping the list in the US, followed by Dream’s “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters (#2) and Mark Rober’s “Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer” (who gets arrested; #3). The full top 10 list can be accessed here.
- In the eyes of many Americans, video gaming’s role in pop culture has become more central since before the pandemic. As such it isn’t surprising that The Dream SMP Minecraft Server topped the list of Tumblr’s Top Things this year. Supernatural (#2) and Destiel (Dean Winchester and Castiel, Supernatural, #3) were also popular on the platform. Check out the full Top 21 of 2021 here.
- Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped list. Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” was the most-streamed album on a global basis. And, with the popularity of podcasts growing every year, it’s worth noting that the most popular podcast on the audio streaming service was “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
- In its second year of listing the top videos on its platform, TikTok reveals that the top honor in the US goes to @totouchanemu for their “Drone Dancing”. This is followed by “Squishy the Chipmunk hiding nuts in his mouth” by @chipmunksoftiktok and “Restocking at its finest” by @_catben_. Find the full list and much more here.