[New Report] US Media Audience Demographics: 8th Annual Edition

We are living in unprecedented times. Beyond the immediate health concerns it has presented, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended life as we know it and led to several shifts in consumer behavior, including media habits. The 8th annual US Media Audience Demographics report poses the question: who’s listening to, reading, or watching what?

Now more than ever, access to this knowledge is critical as marketers navigate a changing world, as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the adoption of new behaviors and the hastening of others.

The study sizes up the media landscape, then delves into the age, income and racial/ethnic composition of several media types across both traditional and digital media.

Traditional Media

Offline radio has the broadest reach of any medium examined in the report. Moreover, while adults (older brackets in particular) have gained some comfort with the activities of watching and reading online, fewer have gravitated to digital audio, which remains more of an early-mover activity.

Among the offline media examined, traditional TV has the highest share of affluents in its audience.

Both print newspapers and print magazines have a strong skew towards and older readership that is more evident than with traditional TV and offline radio. Print magazines have the oldest audience profile of all legacy media examined and also have the least diverse audience profile in terms of Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adult representation.

Digital Media

More than one-third of the streaming video audience is ages 18-34, a share more than double that of the 65+ bracket.

Podcasts attract the most affluent audience of the digital media types measured.

Both Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adults over-index in internet radio listening, the only digital medium for which this is the case.

