[New Report] US Media Audience Demographics: 9th Annual Edition

We are living in uncertain times. American consumers are dealing with a shifting social, economic and political climate. Amid this, media changes are ongoing, from the decline of pay-TV and rise of streaming services to the broadening popularity of podcasts. The 9th annual US Media Audience Demographics report poses the question: who’s listening to, reading, or watching what?

Access to this knowledge is crucial as marketers navigate new environments and assess which pandemic-induced behavior changes are here to stay. .

The study sizes up the media landscape, then delves into the age, income and racial/ethnic composition of several media types across both traditional and digital media.

Some highlights from the study, which is available for purchase here, follow.

Traditional Media

Offline radio has the broadest reach of any medium examined in the report and maintains broader penetration than internet radio across all demographic groups analyzed.

Among the offline media examined, traditional TV has the largest share of higher-income ($75k+) adults in its audience.

Both print newspapers and print magazines have a strong skew towards an older readership. Print magazines have the oldest audience profile of all legacy media examined and also have the least diverse audience profile in terms of Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adult representation.

Digital Media

More than one-third of the streaming video audience is ages 18-34, a share more than double that of the 65+ bracket.

Podcasts attract the most affluent audience of the digital media types measured.

Both Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adults over-index in internet radio listening.

The 43-page study contains 36 charts and tables, including an array of cheat sheets comparing traditional and digital media across demographic groups.

The report can be purchased in 2 ways: as a PDF report ($79); or as a PDF report along with a folder containing all of the charts and underlying data ($139).

Head on over here for your copy.