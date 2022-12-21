Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2022, and Other Year-in-Review Lists

The year-in-review lists have been rolling in again. While it was a tumultuous year, Google’s top trending searches of 2022 shows that, both globally and in the US, a simple game was the top trending search of the year.

Indeed, Wordle, the puzzle game that shot to popularity and was acquired by the New York Times early in the year, emerged as the top trending search in the US and globally.

Within the US, the Election results proved the second-most trending search after Wordle, followed by Betty White, who passed away on New Year’s Eve. US searchers were also looking to learn more about other tragic events, with Queen Elizabeth at #4, Bob Saget at #5, and Anne Heche at #9.

Of course, the war in Ukraine was also a big topic, emerging as the 6th-most trending search in the US and the 3rd-most in the world. It was one of 4 trending searches that appeared on both the US and global lists, joining Queen Elizabeth, Ukraine, and Jeffrey Dahmer (reflecting the cultural power of Netflix).

As they did last year, cricket-related topics dotted the top 10 list of trending searches globally, with India vs England featuring in the #2 spot and India vs South Africa in the #5 position. India vs. West Indies was the 7th-most trending search globally, while “Indian Premier League” sat in the 10th position.

[As a reminder: Top trending searches do not refer to the most volume, but rather those with the highest amount of traffic over a sustained period in comparison to 2021.]

Meanwhile, in terms of news, Ukraine was the top trending search globally, followed by Queen Elizabeth passing, Election results, Powerball numbers, and Monkeypox. In the US, Election results, Queen Elizabeth passing, Ukraine, Powerball numbers, and Hurricane Ian were the top 5 trending news searches.

Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.

People — Global

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Vladimir Putin

Chris Rock

People — US

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Antonio Brown

Kari Lake

Near me – US

Gas prices near me

At home COVID test near me

Voting near me

Early voting near me

PCR test near me

Shortages – US

Diesel shortage

Baby formula shortage

Tampon shortage

Adderall shortage

Sriracha shortage

TV Shows — US

Euphoria

Stranger Things

The Watcher

Inventing Anna

House of the Dragon

Movies — US

Encanto

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

