Super Bowl 2023 Data

The Super Bowl LVII contenders have been decided, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief preparing to meet in the annual sporting spectacle. It looks like they’ll have a big audience, too: substantially more fans plan to tune in to the game this year than last. A survey of more than 7,600 US adults conducted by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that 192.9 million adults plan to watch the big game, marking a considerable increase from last year’s projected viewership of 184.5 million.

With more adults planning to watch the game, retail spending surrounding the event is expected to jump from $14.6 billion last year to $16.5 billion in total this year. The average spending per person is estimated to be $85.36, which represents a hike from last year’s $78.92. Following a well-established trend, the most popular spending area, for 79% of viewers, will be food and beverage, with team apparel and accessories being a distant second, at 12%.

Among survey respondents the game itself is the most important to only 42% of viewers, while the commercials are most important to 19% and the halftime show to a near-equal 18%.

A separate survey of 1,050 adults from Marketing Brew and Harris Poll also suggests an increase in viewership this year. Some 79% of respondents reported being at least somewhat likely to watch the Super Bowl, while close to 70% said they watched last year. This could be a result of greater popularity among women: three-quarters said they’re likely to watch the big game, up from 62% last year and 50% in 2021.

(Tamping down the enthusiasm: a survey of 2,205 US adults from Morning Consult finds that only 66% of adults ages 18-34 are “very” or “somewhat” likely to watch the game this year, down from 75% last year. Overall likelihood is relatively flat, though there’s been an increase in viewership plans among those ages 45-64.)

Meanwhile, as with the NRF survey, the research from Marketing Brew and Harris Poll indicates that the order of excitement around the event starts with the game, and is followed by the ads, and then the halftime show. This year more than 8 in 10 (82%) are looking forward to the game, while 76% are at least somewhat excited about the ads, and 71% about the halftime show.

This study found some conflicting perceptions around advertising: although 84% of adults surveyed agreed that advertising during the game is a “smart investment for brands,” almost two-thirds (65%) also agreed that “there are more effective ways than advertising during the Super Bowl for advertisers to reach consumers.” Meanwhile 41% indicated that they’d have a higher opinion of a brand that sponsored a Super Bowl-related event like the halftime show, while for a slim majority (53%) this would have no impact on their opinion of the brand.

A separate survey [download page] of 1,500 consumers in the US from Cint suggests more impact from commercials: 56% agreed that it is likely a big game commercial could change their perception of a brand; and 62% said that a commercial will influence their purchasing decisions following the game. In other results from the research, 81% feel it “very likely” (41%) or “likely” (40%) that they will remember a big game ad that they saw on TV. While most said they’ll enjoy a big game ad if it’s funny, and are most apt to say that humor is what makes an ad memorable, a majority (57%) also want big game ads to feature themes from real-world issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice, and equality.

Another survey, this time from Kantar, examined perceptions around the event in 3 countries: the US; UK; and Canada. The results of the 3,000-person survey indicates that 86% in the US at least occasionally watch the Super Bowl, as do 69% in Canada and 49% in the UK. While a majority consider the Super Bowl as a sporting event rather than an entertainment event, the shares viewing it as a sporting event are not extraordinarily high, at 68% in the UK, 65% in the US, and 63% in Canada.

Ads are one of the top 3 reasons to tune in among US respondents, but don’t rank in the top 3 among those in Canada or the UK, who primarily watch to enjoy the game itself, because their families and friends do, and due to the halftime show. Nonetheless, commercials are a big part of the Super Bowl experience according to 91% of respondents in the US, 84% in Canada, and 76% in the UK. Additionally, between 82% and 94% of viewers actively watch the ads during at least some of the game.

In the US, 61% pay attention to Super Bowl ads because they’re funnier or more entertaining than regular ads. Among those who watch the ads in the US, funny commercials resonate the most, followed by entertaining ones. The same is true among viewers in Canada, while those in the UK prefer entertaining ads to funny ones.

Super Bowl Ad Stats

Super Bowl ad prices are expected to climb yet again for Super Bowl LVII, with the average reported price for a 30-second spot nearing $7 million, per the latest research on advertising in the big game published by Kantar. This is up from last year’s $6.5 million per 30-second ad.

Looking back to last year’s Super Bowl, in-game ad revenue generated a total of $578.4 million, an impressive $143.8 million hike from the year earlier. Some $32 million in ad revenue was generated during just the half-time show.

Here are some other stats from Kantar’s latest annual analysis: