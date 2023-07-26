US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2023-2027

PwC has released its latest annual Global Entertainment & Media Outlook report, a comprehensive study that contains projections for online and offline media advertising markets through 2027.

After the ad business was set for growth last year, this year’s report forecasts continued expansion of the ad market, with global ad revenues growing at a compound annual rate of 4.5% from 2022 through 2027. In 2025, PwC predicts that advertising will surpass consumer spending and internet access to become the largest media and entertainment category, as it approaches a $1 trillion market.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights for major media markets covered by PwC, ordered by forecast size in 2027, and specific to the US.

Online Advertising

US digital advertising continues to grow at a healthy pace, though it has slowed of late: last year, the 10.8% year-over-year rise was down from the accelerated growth rate of 35.4% in 2021. Nonetheless, the gap between online advertising and TV advertising – the next-largest advertising market – continues to expand. Updated estimates for 2022’s online advertising spend puts it at $209.7 billion, some 2.9x higher than spend on traditional TV ads ($72.1 billion). This year, PwC forecasts that online advertising spending will jump to $222.4 billion — making the spend more than triple that of traditional TV, which is expected to only inch up in the coming years.

The latest estimates predict a 5.31% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 through to 2027, at which time the online advertising market in the US is expected to reach $271.7 billion. By 2027, the dollar spend on online advertising is forecast to be almost 3.7 times that of TV advertising spend. It’s worth noting, though, that the forecast for online advertising spending total is down from last year, as is the predicted gap between internet advertising and traditional TV ad spend at the end of the forecast period.

This year mobile is expected to account for 72.3% of total US online ad spend. That share is expected to grow to 74.5% by 2027, when mobile advertising is predicted to exceed $202 billion. For the forecast period, mobile will have a CAGR of 6.0%, slightly ahead of the overall internet advertising CAGR.

Taking a closer look at mobile advertising, paid search is expected to account for the largest portion of spend this year ($61 billion), followed by other display advertising, excluding video ($58.2 billion) and mobile video advertising ($32.3 billion). These rankings are expected to maintain the same order in 2027. However, mobile video advertising is forecast to have the fastest CAGR through the forecast period (9.3%), followed by paid search (6.4%) and other display (3.4%).

The newest estimates show a 3.5% CAGR for wired internet advertising. By 2027, this will be a ~$69 billion market.

Within wired non-mobile internet advertising, not all categories are predicted to increase. Video advertising is predicted to have the fastest growth rate among wired internet ad types (CAGR of 10.8%), while paid search will decrease during that time period (-0.54% CAGR).

Meanwhile, an emerging and fast-rising internet advertising type is connected-TV (CTV) advertising. Other research indicates that this form of ad spend is expected to rise quickly and gain a greater share of total TV ad spend.

This year, CTV in-stream video internet advertising is expected to reach $14.3 billion. Although it accounts for a fractional share of total internet advertising, its value is expected to continue to grow, reaching almost $21.3 billion by 2027 for a 2022-2027 CAGR of 13.1%.

TV Advertising

Linear TV viewing time is on the decline, and has been forecast to fall behind digital video in viewing time in the US by 2024 in what will be a monumental milestone.

The US TV advertising market is facing an up and down future, though PwC’s estimates put last year’s total $72.1 billion above the pre-pandemic total of $70.2 billion in 2019. With TV advertising spending expected to inch up during political & olympic years – and then down in subsequent years – the overall 2022-2027 CAGR for this market is 0.56%. As such, PwC does not believe that the US TV advertising market has peaked, which puts it at odds with eMarketer, which estimates that US TV ad spend peaked in 2018.

This year’s forecast excludes connected TV, which was moved to the internet advertising section of the report. Nonetheless, online TV advertising (“which counts revenue from ad spend on broadcast TV content viewed online via broadcaster-owned websites and apps”) will be the fastest-growing of the TV advertising sub-segments, with a CAGR of 4.71%. By contrast, cable network advertising (contained in the multichannel TV advertising sub-segment) will inch up at a CAGR of 0.22%, while broadcast network advertising (contained in the terrestrial TV advertising sub-segment) will register a slightly more positive CAGR of 0.76%.

Radio Advertising

Radio advertising in the US grew slightly last year, although it remains down from its pre-pandemic total and is not predicted to reach that during the forecast period. Total ad spend on radio rose from $15.55 billion in 2021 to $16.04 billion in 2022, still trailing 2019’s $18.42 billion. [Note: Radio figures also include advertising in Canada.]

Recovery will take some time, with ad spend this year estimated to reach $16.2 billion, a roughly 1.2% rise. The forecast calls for radio advertising to increase at a CAGR of just less than 1% (0.94%) throughout the forecast 2022-2027 period, meaning that by 2027 ($16.6 billion) it will still be well behind its 2019 total ($18.42 billion).

Terrestrial broadcasting advertising still makes up the largest share of radio spend and is expected to remain that way through 2027. Spend on traditional radio advertising in 2023 is forecast to be $12.75 billion, but will inch down through 2027 ($12.71 billion) for a 2022-2027 CAGR of -0.133%.

Although terrestrial online advertising accounts for a much smaller share of total radio advertising, it continues to see a faster 5-year CAGR (4.96%). Spend in 2027 is forecast to reach almost $3.9 billion, up from about $3.26 billion this year.

Accounting for an even smaller portion of total radio advertising in the US, satellite radio’s compound annual growth rate for the period of 2022-2027 is estimated to be 1.63%, reaching $210 million, up from $200 million this year.

Out-of-Home Advertising

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising was one of the hardest-hit markets in 2020, but has since recovered quickly, with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) recently reporting that annual out-of-home ad revenues reached a new record in 2022, exceeding the previous pre-pandemic high.

PwC doesn’t quite have the same projection, with it estimating 2022’s total ($10.09 billion) slightly below that of 2019 ($10.21 billion), but it does predict that OOH ad spend will exceed 2019’s pre-pandemic high this year ($10.77 billion). By 2027, OOH ad spend is estimated to reach $11.53 billion (2022-2027 CAGR of 2.71%).

The OOH ad market is already larger than consumer magazine advertising and is forecast to surpass newspaper advertising in 2024.

Digital OOH maintains its status as the faster-rising segment, with its share of total OOH advertising increasing each year. Digital OOH’s forecast compound annual growth rate for the period of 2022-2027 is 6.2%. In 2023, it will account for almost $4.23 billion of total OOH advertising (39.6% share) and is expected to grow to $5.17 billion by 2026, at which point it will approach half (44.8% share) of all OOH spending.

Comparatively, physical OOH will account for $6.36 billion in spend by 2027, up only slightly from last year’s total of $6.26 billion and with a 2022-2027 CAGR of 0.3%.

Newspaper Advertising

While newspaper advertising experienced a slight rebound in 2021 following its pandemic-driven drop in 2020, advertising in this sector declined last year and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This year newspaper advertising spending is expected to fall to $11.09 billion, with a -2.27% 2022-2027 CAGR eventually leading to a total of $10.24 billion in 2027.

Estimates show print advertising retaining the majority share of ad revenues this year at $5.9 billion (down from $6.4 billion in 2022) but PwC forecasts that the print market will drop to $4.67 billion in 2027, making the compound annual rate from 2022 to 2027 -6.17%. (Note that these figures include Canada.) Digital, on the other hand, will see muted growth during the same period, with 2023 ad spend expected to total $5.18 billion, rising to $5.57 billion in 2027 (2022-2027 CAGR of 1.91%).

These latest figures show digital newspaper advertising overtaking print newspaper advertising in 2025, a year earlier than forecast last year.

Meanwhile, another revenue stream for newspapers is circulation. While this had been a growth area for newspapers, this latest forecast calls for a drop in US newspaper circulation revenues, from $11.49 billion last year to $11.01 billion in 2027.

As such, digital circulation’s rise won’t be quite enough to offset the decline in print circulation revenues.

Magazine Advertising

There are two types of magazine advertising: consumer magazines and trade magazines. These are contained in different sections of the report, with trade magazines covered in the B2B portion.

With regards to consumer magazines, as with newspapers the ad market has not recovered from pandemic-induced losses, with the $9 billion total last year being down from $11.9 billion in 2019. Indeed, the consumer magazine advertising market is falling at a faster rate than the newspaper advertising market.

In 2023, the consumer magazine ad market in the US is estimated to be worth $8.3 billion. However, this figure is expected to drop to $6.84 billion in 2027, with a 5-year 2022-2027 compound annual decline of -5.36%.

With a projected 2022-2027 5-year CAGR of 2.85%, digital consumer magazine ad revenue is expected to expand from $3.53 billion this year to $3.98 billion in 2027. As with last year’s estimates and akin to the newspaper forecast, this year’s forecast predicts that digital will surpass print ad spend for consumer magazines in 2025. Indeed, print ad revenue is forecast to drop from $4.81 billion this year to just $2.86 billion in 2027, with a 2022-2027 CAGR of -12.41%.

Meanwhile, on the B2B front, the digital side of trade magazine ad revenue will help to make up for print’s losses, but will not be enough to offset them. Having surpassed print advertising revenues in 2020, digital ad spend in B2B trade magazines is expected to be almost $2.25 billion this year, compared to print’s $1.25 billion. And while digital has a projected 2022-2027 CAGR of 1.91%, print will see a CAGR of -10.47%.

Overall the trade magazine ad market is forecast to have a CAGR of -2.18%, which is a reversal from last year, when positive growth was forecast through 2026.

Digital Music Streaming Advertising

Data from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) reveals that digital music streaming accounted for 84% of total US recorded music industry revenues last year. And, with listeners open to ad-supported services, this could explain why the digital music streaming ad market did not recede during the pandemic, but rather grew.

Last year, this ad market continued its growth, though its 6% increase represented a deceleration from the previous year. Digital music streaming ad revenue is set to see solid growth in the coming years, increasing from a projected $2.27 billion this year to $2.68 billion in 2027 for a 2022-2027 CAGR of 5.91%.

Podcast Advertising

Podcast listening is growing in the US, drawing an appealing audience for advertisers. Alongside that, advertisers are pouring more money into the medium.

Amid this context, PwC calls for rapid growth in podcast advertising, with this market poised to grow by 15.3% this year to $1.21 billion, following 16.8% growth last year. In fact, the 2022-2027 forecast CAGR for podcast advertising is on the higher end of the markets covered in this article, at 10.14%. By 2027, PwC estimates that this will be a $1.95 billion market, having by then overtaken the video game advertising market.

Video Game Advertising

Video game playing continues to be popular, even among older adults, while occupying a great deal of leisure time among younger Americans.

Integrated video game advertising made it through 2020 relatively unscathed by the pandemic. Last year saw only fractional growth for integrated video games advertising though, to $1.625 billion, and the forecast calls for this market to reach almost $1.79 billion in 2027, for a 2022-2027 CAGR of 1.92%.

Integrated video games advertising is only a small portion of the overall video game industry, which clocked in at a market size of almost $54 billion last year and is expected to exceed $70 billion by 2027, at which point it will be close to the TV advertising market’s size. (In last year’s forecast, PwC expected video game industry spend to exceed TV ad spend by 2026.)

Another form of video game advertising included in the report is in-app games advertising, which is a much larger segment of the video game market. This type of ad spending was estimated at $19.29 billion last year, and is forecast to rise to $20.46 billion this year and $28.7 billion in 2027, for a 2022-2027 CAGR of 8.28%.

Cinema Advertising

No ad market was more negatively impacted by the pandemic than cinema. Advertising revenues plummeted by about 80% in 2020, and despite some recovery since and continued forecast growth, this market is expected to end the forecast period in 2027 at a total still exceeding its pre-pandemic total ($873 million and $1.004 billion, respectively). The 2022-2027 CAGR for cinema advertising is a healthy 4.71%.

Box office takings are expected to also fare well. By 2026 box office takings are predicted to surpass 2019 levels ($10.68 and $10.66 billion, respectively). US box office revenues are predicted to end the forecast period at exactly $11 billion.

