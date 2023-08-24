US Public’s Trust in Big Tech, Big Business Continues to be Low

The average level of the American public’s confidence in major institutions has declined to a new record low, according to survey results from Gallup. Across 9 institutions measured, just 26% of adults report a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence, per the latest results.

One thing remains consistent, as it has been for several years now: Americans have far more trust in small than big business. This year some 65% of US adults surveyed express “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in small business, almost 5 times the share who feel the same way about big business (14%).

However, confidence in small business appears to be on the decline. The 65% this year expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in small business is down from 68% last year, 70% in 2021, and 75% in 2020. The lowest level of confidence ever recorded for small business was 57%, in 1998.

As for confidence in big business, it continues to be stuck at low levels. This year’s 14% matches last year’s figure, with both representing the lowest level recorded in the survey’s history, which dates back almost 50 years, to 1973, and which has been conducted almost annually since 1983. In fact, 3 times as many respondents have “very little” confidence in big business (42%) as have either a “great deal” or “quite a lot.”

While data on big business has been long-running, Gallup has only included large technology companies in the mix of institutions since 2020. This year 26% of respondents say they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in large tech companies, matching last year’s low, and down from 29% in 2021 and 32% in 2022. In fact, recent research has found that big tech companies’ brand value has fallen in the US.

For data on other major institutions including the medical system, public schools, and banks, check out the full Gallup survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 1,013 US adults (18+).