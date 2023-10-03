Log In

The Public Maintains a Poor Perception of the Advertising and PR Industry

October 3, 2023

When it comes to public perception, the advertising and public relations (PR) industry is in a poor state, according to the latest annual study from Gallup. Just 1 in 4 (25% of) US adults have an overall view of the industry that is either very (6%) or somewhat (19%) positive, the lowest share recorded in any of the surveys conducted annually since 2001, and down a point from last year’s then-low.

This puts the industry in some less-than-illustrious company in terms of general industry perceptions. The 25% with a positive view is equal with the legal field, and only slightly above the oil and gas industry (24%).

This brings to mind previous research from Gallup, in which adults viewed the honesty and ethics of advertising professionals in a similar light to lawyers and car salespeople.

Meanwhile, this year, some 40% of adults have a view of the advertising and PR industry that is either somewhat (27%) or very (13%) negative, which is a slight improvement from last year, when 42% had such a perception.

The resulting net positive score this year, which subtracts the percentage with a negative view from those with a positive view, is far underwater, at a disappointing -15% points (a 1-point improvement from -16% points last year).

By comparison, the industries with the highest net-positive scores this year are the restaurant industry (+49% points), farming and agriculture (+41% points) and the computer industry (+38% points). Those with the lowest net-positive scores are the oil and gas industry (-34% points), the federal government (-38% points), and the pharmaceutical industry (-42% points).

The pharmaceutical industry had one of the biggest slides in positive perception this year, with just 18% having a somewhat or very positive perception, down from 25% last year. That was second only to the retail industry, which slid from 47% having a positive view of it last year to 36% sharing that sentiment this year.

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 1,014 US adults (18+).

