How Do B2B SaaS Companies Determine Pricing?

November 30, 2023

Pricing has become “more of a friction point” for B2B SaaS firms, according to a recent report from Capchase. So how do these firms arrive at their pricing determinations? A study [download page] from Paddle examines this and other pricing trends.

In surveying 760 B2B SaaS pricing leaders about how they make their pricing decisions, Paddle found that 94% update their pricing and packaging at least once a year, including 38% who do so quarterly. In fact, virtually all (98% of) respondents have made updates to their pricing or packaging since September of last year.

The most common input to the pricing research process is a competitive analysis, as cited by 43% share of respondents. The analysts caution that “the problem with competitive pricing is that you are putting a higher value on your competitors than your customers.”

Relatively close behind, about one-third (34%) say that current customer feedback is their leading input to pricing research. This also has some drawbacks, per the authors, including potential for confirmation bias and a “lower willingness-to-pay than the rest of the market as they are already grounded in what they currently pay.”

Instead, they argue for value-based pricing, which is the second-most commonly used form of pricing among respondents, behind competitor pricing and slightly ahead of cost-plus pricing.

The most common pricing strategies vary by go-to-market model, though. Among product-led firms (“the product drives user acquisition, conversion, retention and ultimately expansion”), value-based pricing is dominant (60% share), whereas among sales-led firms (“a sales rep is the main driver of acquisition, conversion, retention and ultimately expansion throughout the customer journey”), cost-plus pricing is the most common (by 51% share).

Meanwhile, company size also appears to have an impact on pricing strategy: the larger the company’s annual revenue, the less likely it is to employ competitor pricing and the more likely it is to use value-based pricing.

In other highlights from the survey:

  • The primary success metric used by pricing professionals is ACV or ARPU (34% share).
  • The most common free offering is a premium-tier free trial (44% share).
  • The most common packaging strategy is “good-better-best,” at 41% share of respondents.
  • About 6 in 10 offer four or more subscription plans, though the most common amount is 3 (for 34% share).

For more, download the report here.

